Fitch Publishes New Zealand's First Credit Union's 'BB' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published New Zealand-based First Credit Union's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' with a Stable Outlook and Viability Rating of 'bb'. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VIABILITY RATING First Credit Union's IDRs and Viability Rating reflect a higher risk appetite relative to most other deposit taking institutions in New Zealand