* Launches TV-like comedy backed by Ben Stiller
* "Burning Love" spoofs reality program "The Bachelor"
* Yahoo! executive sees "tipping point" for Web shows
By Courtney Garcia
LOS ANGELES, June 3 Yahoo! stokes the flames of
Internet media with a new attempt at bringing a TV-like show to
the Web on Monday with the launch of "Burning Love," a comedy
spoof of reality show "The Bachelor” that has the backing of Ben
Stiller.
Produced with Paramount’s Insurge Pictures and Stiller’s Red
Hour Productions, the series is a succession of 7 to 10-minute
episodic shorts that parody the popular reality competition in
which women vie for the affection of a single man.
Dating to the 2000s with shows like "Quarterlife," Internet
and media companies have tried to bring TV-like experiences to
the web but many attempts failed. In fact, the big hits have
come to people like Justin Bieber, who became a YouTube
sensation then leveraged that success into a mainstream career.
But executives at Yahoo!, which has come under new
management in recent weeks, believe the growing use of tablets
such as the iPad and media-friendly mobile phones make the Web
fertile ground for entertainment that may ultimately lure more
advertising dollars.
“We’re in the midst of a tipping point to take long-form,
primary experiences from TV and get them online, onto tablets
and smartphones ... Digital entertainment is here to stay
whether we like it or not,” Erin McPherson, vice president and
head of Video Programming and Originals at Yahoo!, told Reuters.
McPherson calls "Burning Love," "an homage to the classic
genre of TV reality shows.”
With cameos from Stiller and his wife, actress Christine
Taylor, the Web comedy stars Kristen Bell, Michael Ian Black,
Adam Scott and features an appearance by Jennifer Aniston in a
panda suit.
The mock-series spins the conventions and style of the
archetypal dating show into farce. It is the story of a single,
seducing man – a fireman by trade – set on a mission to find his
perfect lover among 14 non-traditional contestants. There is a
90-year-old, a transvestite, a woman who wears no pants, a
closeted lesbian and Aniston's panda.
"Burning Love" concludes when one lovely lady receives the
fireman’s final “hose” in a lampoon of “The Bachelor’s”
traditional rose ceremony.
“For people who enjoy reality shows, it embraces the tone
and vibe and all the tropes of that type of show in a fun way,”
Ken Marino, the show's star and director told Reuters.
The creators also incorporated raunchy misadventures,
surprise cameos and ultra-racy content that plays with crassness
and audacity in a way prohibited by broadcasters that must
adhere to network standards.
In addition, the lead character has an active Twitter
account to update fans and followers on show developments.
AT THE FOREFRONT?
McPherson believes Yahoo!’s approach to online video will
bring the network to the forefront of not only digital
broadcasting but network production.
Though Yahoo! began as a search engine and still functions
that way, competition from the likes of Google and others as
well as trends in the general public toward more online video
usage has led it to embrace content distribution and production.
In addition to "Burning Love," Yahoo! will debut Tom Hanks’
first digital program, “Electric City,” later this year, and it
has also partnered with “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” creator
and producer Anthony E. Zuiker to make “Cybergeddon,” an online
motion picture chronicling the rise of cyber crime.
“Yahoo! is poised to occupy the middle ground, which really
is the future of media. We are powered by technology; we employ
a technology-driven experience ... and we respect content,”
McPherson said.
For artists like Black, the melodramatic host of “Burning
Love” and an entertainer who has navigated the worlds of film,
television, print and now digital media, it’s the creative
liberties online that prove its major drawing point.
“Specifically for comedy, it’s where a lot of the best work
is being done,” he said. “Comedy and the Internet are sort of a
perfect match because of the way comedy is structured, you can
just enjoy something for three minutes and then get out. A lot
of comedians are finding they have a tremendous amount of
creative freedom that they wouldn’t have on television.”
Black found his niche on the Web by creating a podcast with
his friend and former “Ed” co-star, Tom Cavanagh, called “Mike
and Tom Eat Snacks.”
Like McPherson, he believes that while money in the
fledgling world of digital media may not yet be fully apparent,
it is coming.
“Everyone is trying to figure out how to monetize web shows.
They still can’t compare to television because there’s not
enough viewers,” Black said. “But it’s clearly where media is
heading ... In a sense, it’s the golden era for creators because
everyone is doing it out of passion.”
(Reporting by Courtney Garcia; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)
((bob.tourtellotte@thomsonreuters.com))
Keywords: BURNINGLOVE/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.