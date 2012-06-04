(Refiles to remove extraneous word in 2nd paragraph)

SAO PAULO, June 4 Brazil's central bank plans to seize troubled lender Banco Cruzeiro do Sul CZRS4.SA and place it under the administration of banking insurance deposit fund FGC after uncovering fraud-related losses, two local newspapers reported on Monday.

Cruzeiro do Sul's shares plummeted about 40 percent last week, their worst weekly performance since at least September 2009, as speculation mounted among traders that talks to sell the bank were faltering.

The central bank is likely to announce the bank seizure later on Monday, O Estado de S. Paulo reported, without saying how it obtained the information. Regulators will oust the Indio da Costa family, which controls Cruzeiro do Sul, from management after the central bank detected fraud at the lender that led to 1.3 billion reais ($637 million) of losses, the newspaper said.

The losses were due to fictitious loans, Valor Economico newspaper said, citing two sources with knowledge of the situation. The FGC, a fund backed by Brazil's commercial banks, will manage Cruzeiro do Sul temporarily, Valor Economico said.

Calls made to the mobile phone of a spokeswoman for Cruzeiro do Sul and the Brasilia-based press office for the central bank were not immediately answered. Efforts to reach officials at Sao Paulo-based FGC early on Monday were unsuccessful.

Concerned about transparency standards, slow industry consolidation and eroding profits, investors have sold shares of Brazilian mid-cap banks, including Cruzeiro do Sul.

Shares of Brazil's mid-cap banks are down 21 percent in dollar terms since this year's peak in March, according to the MSCI Brazil Small and Mid Financials Index .MIBR0FND0PUS.

At the core of such worries lies the segment's inefficient funding structure in which cash flow mismatches are frequent, making mid-cap lenders vulnerable to a downturn in credit markets, analysts say. Fears over the sector's fragility have lingered since late last year on speculation that Cruzeiro do Sul sought support from the FGC.

The bank was among several mid-sized lenders in Brazil that had already borrowed near their limit from FGC, according to the Sao Paulo-based fund.

Cruzeiro do Sul sold more than $300 million of bonds in international markets last year, but that avenue closed in the wake of the debt crisis afflicting many countries in Europe.

According to the Valor report, as a result of the accounting fraud, Cruzeiro had a 400 million reais capital shortfall.

Last Saturday, BTG Pactual (BBTG11.SA), Brazil's only listed investment bank, withdrew a bid for Cruzeiro after the Indio da Costa family said the offer was too low, according to the Estado report.

Cruzeiro do Sul reported a first-quarter loss of 57 million reais, compared with a profit of 32 million reais in the fourth quarter of 2011 and of 41 million reais a year earlier.

($1 = 2.04 Brazilian reais)

