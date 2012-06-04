(Pdf version: link.reuters.com/jax58s)
* MTN Irancell sourced Sun, HP, Cisco equipment: documents
* MTN Irancell is owned by South Africa’s MTN, Iran state
consortium
By Steve Stecklow
WASHINGTON, June 4 A fast-growing Iranian
mobile-phone network managed to obtain sophisticated U.S.
computer equipment despite sanctions that prohibit sales of
American technology to Iran, interviews and documents show.
MTN Irancell, a joint venture between MTN Group Ltd of South
Africa and an Iranian government-controlled consortium, sourced
equipment from Sun Microsystems Inc, Hewlett Packard Co and
Cisco Systems Inc, the documents and interviews show. MTN owns
49% of the joint venture but provided the initial funding.
The procurement – through a network of tech companies in
Iran and the Middle East – offers further evidence of the
limitations of U.S. economic sanctions.
The sanctions are intended to curb Iran's nuclear program,
which Tehran maintains is peaceful. No U.S. company can sell
goods or services to Iran unless it obtains special
authorization, such as for humanitarian aid. But U.S.
enforcement has focused on containing Iranian banks, terrorism,
Iran's oil industry, and individuals and companies that Western
capitals believe are involved in Tehran's nuclear development
program.
Reuters reported in March and April that ZTE Corp, a Chinese
telecom-equipment maker, had sold or agreed to ship millions of
dollars worth of U.S. hardware and software to Iran since 2010
despite a longtime U.S. sales ban on tech products to Iran. The
buyers were Iran’s largest telecom carrier, Telecommunication Co
of Iran, and a unit of the consortium that controls it. The U.S.
Department of Commerce is investigating.
People involved in Iran’s telecommunications industry say
U.S. computer components remain widely available in Iran today.
“There’s nothing you can get in the U.S. or Dubai that you
can’t get in Iran,” Chris Kilowan, who was MTN’s top executive
in Iran from 2004 to 2007, said in an interview. He said MTN’s
parent company, MTN Group, was directly involved in procuring
U.S. parts for MTN Irancell, which launched in 2006 and is now
Iran’s second-largest mobile-phone operator.
“All the procedures and processes around procurement were
established by MTN,” he said. He said the company agreed to
allow its Iranian partners and MTN Irancell to set up a local
Iranian company with the “basic” purpose of evading sanctions on
Iran.
In a statement, Paul Norman, MTN Group’s chief corporate
affairs officer, said: “To the best of our knowledge, MTN
personnel, directly or indirectly, did not acquire or seek to
acquire equipment for use in Irancell’s operations in a manner
that was intended to avoid or circumvent U.S. sanctions. MTN is
committed to compliance with U.S. sanctions, and is working with
the U.S. government and its international legal counsel to
remain compliant. MTN owns a non-controlling 49% share in
Irancell.”
Reuters provided MTN with the names of four current MTN
Group executives believed to have knowledge of the procurement
of U.S. parts by MTN Irancell. MTN declined to make any of them
available for interviews.
Kilowan is a central figure in a lawsuit, filed in
Washington in March, against MTN by a rival telecommunications
company, Turkcell. The Turkish telecom carrier has accused MTN
of bribing an Iranian official and other alleged wrongdoing “to
steal” from it the original license to launch the operation that
became MTN Irancell. Kilowan has provided thousands of pages of
documents to Turkcell. MTN denies the allegations and has called
Kilowan “a disgruntled former employee” who is an unreliable
witness.
Kilowan’s claims regarding how MTN Irancell obtained U.S.
parts for its network are not a subject of the lawsuit. The
claims were supported in documents and numerous interviews
conducted by Reuters.
For example, Reuters reviewed an 89-page MTN Irancell
document from 2008 that shows the telecom carrier was
specifically interested in acquiring embargoed products.
The document spells out the requirements of a
managed-services contract it ultimately awarded to Huawei
Technologies Co, China’s largest telecom-equipment maker. In a
section on managing product-support agreements for third-party
equipment, the MTN Irancell document states, “This should
include embargo items.”
The document also includes lists of network equipment,
including Cisco routers, Sun servers and products from HP.
Ross Gan, a spokesman for Huawei, said the company observes
U.S. export laws and did not provide any equipment to MTN
Irancell. “Based on our limited understanding, we are unaware
of any embargoed components,” he said. He also said Huawei was
“unaware” of the contract document that refers to “embargo
items.”
In interviews, the U.S. companies said they were not aware
MTN Irancell had acquired their equipment. Two companies -
Oracle Corp, which owns Sun, and Cisco – said they were
investigating the matter.
A spokesman for Cisco said: “Cisco complies with all US
export laws and requires our business partners to expressly
acknowledge that they too must abide by these laws. We have been
unable to find any information suggesting that Cisco employees
were aware of any sales of Cisco equipment to Iran. We continue
to investigate this matter, as any violation of U.S. export
controls is a very serious matter.”
A spokeswoman for HP said its distribution contract terms
prohibit sales into Iran. “Compliance with US and international
trade law is a high priority for HP,” she said.
Kilowan said MTN Irancell originally obtained Sun servers
from an Iranian firm called Patsa Co. He said an official with
Patsa approached him and said: “We know you’ll need these
servers. We already have them in Iran.” Kilowan said the company
delivered at least a half dozen of the servers about two weeks
later in early 2006.
The official at Patsa didn’t return a call and emails
seeking comment.
Patsa later won a contract to manage MTN Irancell’s data
center, which contains customer information. Kilowan said an
Iranian official at the telecom carrier said Patsa could only
have the contract if it partnered with MTN’s Iranian partners –
Sairan, which is believed to be controlled by Iran’s defense
ministry, and Bonyad Mostazafan, which is believed to report
directly to Iran’s supreme leader.
Kilowan said the three companies then set up an Iranian firm
called Arya Hamrah Samaneh Co with MTN’s approval. He said Arya
Hamrah was used to “camouflage” purchases of embargoed
equipment.
Arya Hamrah’s website recently said the company was founded
in 2006 and was “a leading technology services company.”
According to archive.org, which archives websites, the company
in 2007 listed only one customer under “Projects” – MTN Irancell
- and stated it was involved in “procurement” for the telecom
carrier’s data center.
The section of the 2008 MTN Irancell contract document that
refers to “embargo items” also states that the telecom carrier
had a support contract with “Arya Hamra Systems” and that “it
would be prudent for the selected vendor to use the same
supplier.” The spokesman for Huawei, which won the contract,
said his company “has never worked with Arya Hamrah Samaneh as
part of the management service contract with MTN Irancell.”
An Iranian familiar with Arya Hamrah said it was a “major
partner and major supplier” of MTN Irancell and that it was able
to procure equipment from Sun and HP without any problems, via
Dubai. He declined to discuss Arya Hamrah’s ownership, saying it
was “a secret.”
Another person familiar with Arya Hamrah said one of its
sources for Sun equipment for MTN Irancell was an Iranian firm
called Fakour Co, with which Arya Hamrah sometimes competes.
The home page of Fakour’s website, fakour.net, features the
logo of Oracle, which owns Sun. The website also includes
detailed information about Sun products including Sun marketing
material. The site states: “For near twenty years, Fakour Co has
been recognized for its innovation and leadership in bringing
network computing products especially Sun Microsystems products
and services to the country’s market.”
A lengthy list of Fakour’s “main customers” for its “Fakour
Sun Microsystems services department” includes Irancell, Arya
Hamrah and Huawei. The list also includes 10 Iranian banks,
Iran’s Ministry of Energy and numerous Iranian oil companies.
U.S. trade sanctions specifically target some of the banks and
other firms on the list.
A manager at Fakour did not respond to a request for
comment.
Mahmoud Tadjallimehr, a former project manager at MTN
Irancell, said in an interview he was present when the telecom
carrier obtained more than 10 Cisco routers and numerous
switches in 2007 to route communications traffic. Tadjallimehr
worked at the time for Nokia Siemens Networks, but said
Nokia-Siemens refrained from any involvement in obtaining
embargoed equipment. He said a subcontractor called Shabakkat
“did all the work to source the products.”
Shabakkat is a telecom service provider based in Kuwait. At
the time, it had a unit in Iran called Shabakkat Cellular that
worked on the MTN Irancell project. Issaad Assoufi, who was
country manager in Iran for Shabakkat Cellular, said in an
interview that equipment was purchased from a local company in
Iran and that his firm was not involved with bringing it into
the country. He declined to identify the local company but said
it was not Arya Hamrah, which he said his company had declined
to do business with.
“I don’t have anything to hide,” Assoufi said. “I didn’t do
anything illegal.”
Asked how the local Iranian company obtained Cisco products,
he said: “How they got into the country, this is another story.
I don’t have any idea and I don’t want to know.”
(Additional reporting by Marcus George in Dubai and Sylvia
Westall in Kuwait. Editing by Michael Williams.)
((steve.stecklow@thomsonreuters.com))
Keywords: IRAN MTN/SANCTIONS
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.