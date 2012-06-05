WASHINGTON, June 5 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday ordered Morgan Stanley to pay $5 million to settle charges it executed unlawful noncompetitive trades.

The CFTC said Morgan Stanley executed, processed and reported off-exchange futures trades to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and Chicago Board of Trade as exchanges for related positions (EFRPs) over an 18-month period.

The EFRPs constituted "fictitious sales" because the futures trades were executed noncompetitively and not in accordance with exchange rules, the CFTC said.

(Reporting By Karey Wutkowski; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

