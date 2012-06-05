* In Texas, Republican's pitch avoids mention of immigration
* Says Democratic administration not serving Hispanics well
* Obama has significant lead over Romney among Hispanics
By Steve Holland
FORT WORTH, Texas, June 5 Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney, scrambling to boost his
support among Hispanics, cast himself as a solution to high
unemployment rates and said President Barack Obama's
administration had been "particularly hard" on Hispanics.
Romney's comments - and his avoidance of any mention of
immigration issues - were the latest sign that the former
Massachusetts governor is relying on an economic argument to try
to cut into Obama's sizable lead in surveys of Hispanic voters.
Recent polls have indicated Romney trails the Democratic
president by more than 30 percentage points among Hispanics, and
Republican officials have acknowledged he needs to significantly
increase his support in this growing ethnic population to win
the presidency in the Nov. 6 election.
When Obama was elected in 2008, about two-thirds of
Hispanics backed him over Republican John McCain.
Polls have indicated that many Hispanic voters have been
alienated by strict immigration laws passed by Republican-led
legislatures.
Republicans in Congress have also opposed the DREAM Act,
which would create a path to U.S. citizenship for immigrants who
were brought to the United States illegally as children.
To deal with illegal immigration, Romney has said he favors
a "self-deportation" policy, meaning that illegal immigrants
restricted from working in the United States would leave the
country because of their inability to find a job.
On the campaign trail, however, Romney has generally avoided
the immigration issue and focused on attacking Obama policies he
says have driven up unemployment - particularly among Hispanics,
whose 11 percent jobless rate outstrips the 8.2 percent national
average.
"This Obama economy particularly has been hard on Hispanic
businesses and Hispanic Americans," Romney said in a speech in
Fort Worth, Texas on Tuesday, part of his pitch for lower taxes
and reduced government regulation to help create jobs.
"I can tell you, if I'm the next president of the United
States, I'll be the president for all Americans and make sure
the economy is good for all Americans, Hispanic and otherwise."
NEW VIDEO FROM ROMNEY'S CAMPAIGN
In sticking with an economic pitch, Romney is figuring that
finding jobs is far more important to the nation's roughly 50
million Hispanics than finding solutions for how to deal with
the 12 million or so illegal immigrants in the United States.
However, it is unclear whether that logic will help Romney
cut into Obama's support among Hispanics, who make up about 16
percent of the U.S. population.
Romney's campaign released a new Spanish-language web video,
titled "Dismal," that said Romney believes that rising
unemployment and more Hispanics in poverty is not the "right
path" for our country.
The Obama campaign fired back, saying that under Obama's
leadership, the jobless rate among Hispanics had dipped almost 2
percentage points in the last 27 months.
"Hispanics stand to lose the most from Romney's insistence
on the same failed economic policies that created the economic
crisis," the Obama campaign said in a statement.
Romney, on a two-day fundraising trip to Texas, made one of
his first lengthy references to Obama's predecessor, Texas
Republican George W. Bush.
Bush has said he backs Romney but, unlike his father, former
President George H.W. Bush, he has not formally endorsed Romney
because he wants to stay out of election-year politics.
Obama has blamed Bush for leaving him with an economic
crisis and cites the severity of it as the main reason why job
growth has been slow.
Obama and Bush appeared together last week at a warm White
House ceremony for the unveiling of Bush's presidential
portrait.
"George W. Bush was at the White House for the unveiling of
his painting last week. He's always an easy target, and so he's
blamed, although after three and a half years, people have
figured out this is Obama's economy, not George Bush's economy,"
Romney said.