June 6 Billionaire investor Ron Burkle has divested most of his stake in Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS.N), leaving him with 0.9 percent of the U.S. bookstore chain's shares.

Burkle's Yucaipa Cos distributed 11.89 million shares to its investors in the investment firm on May 31, according to a regulatory filing late Tuesday.

Burkle still owns 549,554 Barnes & Noble shares. Prior to the distribution, he held a 19.7 percent stake, making him the second largest shareholder after founder and chairman Leonard Riggio.

Burkle, who waged an unsuccessful proxy fight to get seats on the Barnes & Noble board in 2010 -- citing for poor corporate governance -- first started buying shares in 2008.

In November 2009, in a matter of days, Burkle doubled his stake in Barnes & Noble, prompting the bookseller to put in a "poison pill" provision limiting any shareholder to a 20 percent stake, other than Riggio, who was grandfathered.

In April, Barnes & Noble sold a minority stake in its Nook e-books and e-reader business and its chain of college bookstores to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O). Shares rose to $26 on April 30 after the deal was announced.

Barnes & Noble's shares fell nearly 2 percent to $15.82 in early trading.

(Reporting By Phil Wahba; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

