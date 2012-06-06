(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- The Italian government has decreed that Italy-based international oil and gas major Eni SpA must sell its 52.5% interest in Snam SpA (formerly Snam Rete Gas SpA), and Eni, in turn, has announced the sale of an initial stake of almost 30%. -- We note that the deconsolidation of Snam should result in a material net debt reduction and fewer group assets in Italy. Nevertheless, we are affirming our 'A/A-1' corporate credit ratings on Eni. -- Under our criteria for government-related entities, the main constraint on the ratings on Eni is its ownership by the Italian state. -- The negative outlook reflects our view that Eni's credit profile could deteriorate if Italy were downgraded further. It also factors in our opinion that regulatory, financial, and fiscal risks are significant for the company. Rating Action On June 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings on Italy-based international oil and gas major Eni SpA. The outlook is negative. Rationale The affirmation follows an announcement by Eni that it is selling a 30% stake, less one share, in Snam SpA (formerly Snam Rete Gas SpA; not rated) for EUR3.5 billion to Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA (CDP; BBB+/Negative/A-2), Eni's main shareholder and an entity controlled by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance. Eni also announced that the sale of the rest of its holding in Snam will take place after the CDP transaction has closed later this year. The divestment of Snam follows a decree requiring the disposal from the Italian government. Pro forma for the sale of Snam, we continue to assess Eni's business risk profile as "strong" and its financial risk profile as "modest." The effect of the disposal on our assessment of Eni's business risk profile is negative, although modest overall, and includes Eni's increased strategic focus on exploration and production (E&P). In recent years, we have observed that the benefits of the relatively stable regulated operating performance of Snam were moderated by a number of factors. These factors include the increased likelihood of a sale of Snam, Snam's negative free cash flows, the deteriorating economic conditions in Italy, and the weak performance of gas marketing within Eni's broader Gas & Power division. The effect of the Snam disposal on Eni's financial risk profile is positive because we forecast that funds from operations (FFO) to debt under our base-case credit scenario should reach at least 50% by year-end 2012. By our calculations, FFO to debt should subsequently improve to more than 55% as production ramps up in 2013 and the sale of Eni's stakes in Snam are completed, albeit that the FFO improvement is dependant on the rate of share buybacks. Liquidity should also be robust, in part because long-term debt is unlikely to be repaid early, in our view. In spite of the anticipated deconsolidation of EUR11.2 billion of inter-company loans, the financial benefit of the Snam disposal is moderated by likely moderate negative cash flow after dividends in 2012 under our $100 per barrel oil-price assumption. Furthermore, Eni's recently announced EUR6 billion share buyback program broadly matches the total anticipated Snam equity sale proceeds, although the timing of both is flexible. We view Eni as a government-related entity (GRE), as per our criteria. In accordance with our methodology for GREs, we assess that there is a "moderate" likelihood that the Republic of Italy (BBB+/Negative/A-2; unsolicited rating) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Eni SpA in the event of its financial distress. We base our assessment on Eni's: -- "Important" role in Italy's strategic hydrocarbon sector; and -- "Limited" link with the Italian government, its 30% shareholder. Based on our criteria for nonsovereign ratings that exceed the ratings on European Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) sovereigns, we cap the rating on Eni at two notches above the sovereign. We estimate Eni will derive about one-fifth of its revenues from Italy in the future, compared with about one-third in 2011. In 2011, about two-fifths of Eni's assets were in Italy, and we estimate this will reduce to one-third after the Snam disposal. We note that the majority of cash flows are derived from E&P operations, about 90% of which are outside Italy. However, these operations display an increasing reliance on higher-risk countries outside those of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development such as Kazakhstan, Iraq, Venezuela, and several African countries including Libya. Eni reported consolidated net debt of EUR27.4 billion as of March 31, 2012. Liquidity The short-term rating on Eni is 'A-1'. This reflects our assessment of Eni's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, in spite of our forecast of negative discretionary cash flow (DCF). We may review this assessment once the loans to Snam have been repaid. As of March 31, 2012, Eni had total short-term debt of EUR6.1 billion, with reported consolidated cash of EUR2.0 billion. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Eni maintained long-term committed unused borrowing facilities of EUR3.2 billion and short-term committed lines of EUR2.6 billion. It also had uncommitted unused borrowing facilities of EUR9.4 billion, which we do not include in our liquidity analysis calculation. We believe that a highly rated oil and gas producer of Eni's standing will continue to enjoy international bank support and likely access to capital markets, notwithstanding its exposure to Italy. For the year to March 31, 2013, we estimate a ratio of liquidity sources to uses of well over 1.2x. We estimate FFO of EUR13.5 billion-EUR15.0 billion, maintenance capital expenditures of about EUR12.0 billion, and dividends of EUR3.9 billion. We treat the majority of Eni's reported cash as being largely tied to operations (including cash to offset large contract advance payments to Saipem). We assess Eni's liquidity as "adequate" over a shorter six-month time horizon, as our liquidity criteria permits for a highly creditworthy entity like Eni. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the possibility that a further downgrade of the Republic of Italy would likely result in a downgrade of Eni, given the existing maximum differential of two notches to the sovereign. It also reflects the risks arising from a tightening fiscal environment and other regulatory changes that could constrain Eni's cash-generating capacity, as well as operational pressures arising from the deterioration in the operating environment. Downward rating pressure could also occur if Eni were to report a meaningful increase in negative DCF (after dividends) and our calculations were to indicate FFO to debt of less than 55% and nearer 50% for a sustained period of a year or more. The main condition for a revision in the outlook to stable would be a similar outlook revision for the sovereign rating. Such an action on Eni could be supported by FFO to debt of more than 55% and at least breakeven DCF. Corporate Credit Rating A/Negative/-- Eni SpA Senior Unsecured A Commercial Paper A-1 Eni Finance USA Inc. Commercial Paper* A-1 Eni U.S. Inc. Senior Unsecured(4) A eni finance international S.A. Senior Unsecured* A Commercial Paper* A-1 *Guaranteed by Eni SpA. (4)Guaranteed by Eni Lasmo PLC. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)