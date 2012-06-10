By Caroline Valetkevitch
June 10 U.S. companies are finding it more
difficult to grow their revenue now than at just about any time
since the financial crisis.
Second-quarter revenue growth for companies in the Standard
& Poor’s 500 index .SPX is expected to be just 2.2 percent
compared with an average 7.3 percent quarterly increase since
the fourth quarter of 1998, according to Thomson Reuters data
based on Wall Street analysts’ forecasts. Take out the
supercharged sales of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and the picture is even
weaker – with growth of only 1.9 percent for the current period.
The lowered expectations are a result of the euro zone crisis
hurting demand from Europe, the impact of a slowdown in major
developing economies such as China, Brazil and India, and recent
signs of weakness in the United States.
Just last year, S&P 500 revenue growth was in double-digit
territory, at 11.1 percent in the third quarter following an
even bigger 13.6 percent in the second quarter. Revenue growth
in the first quarter of this year came in at 5 percent.
Slowing revenue growth has wider implications for the U.S.
and global economies. Companies are less likely to hire and more
likely to fire to curb costs so that they can reach their
earnings targets. Second-quarter earnings expectations for the
S&P 500 are for growth of 6.7 percent, and 5.8 percent excluding
Apple.
While the U.S. economy remains anemic, its relative
strength compared with Europe, and the lack of a big bright
alternative for investment in Asia, may provide some protection
for the American workforce when any companies do slash jobs. The
savagery of cuts during the financial crisis also doesn’t give
many companies a lot of slack to take out.
The U.S. manufacturing sector is also stronger than most
other parts of the economy, with S&P 500 industrials’
second-quarter sales expected to be up 6.6 percent from a year
ago. The weakest sectors are energy, expected to see a 12.6
percent decline in sales in the second quarter, and
telecommunications, seen up 3.2 percent.
"What we were looking for to happen in midyear was for
emerging markets and Asian growth to bottom out, and that would
provide some improvement in revenues in the second half," said
Barry Knapp, managing director of equity research at Barclays
Capital in New York.
"That's looking a bit questionable right now. Clearly the
biggest trade bloc in the world - the euro zone - has not
stabilized as of yet. The Asian export sector, the weakness you
see there, is undoubtedly related to that."
Even technology companies that had benefited from strong
demand in Asia are feeling the pinch. This week, analysts at
JPMorgan Chase lowered their earnings estimates and price
targets for Google Inc (GOOG.O), online retailer Amazon
(AMZN.O), and travel web company Priceline.com (PCLN.O), among
others.
JPMorgan noted Google will derive more than 50 percent of
its 2012 gross revenue from international markets. It dropped
its revenue estimates for Priceline by 3 percent for 2012,
noting the company gets 60 percent of its bookings from Europe.
"We still expect to see consensus (estimates) move lower for
many names as we approach 2Q earnings over the next 6 weeks,"
wrote JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth in his note.
The trend in overall earnings revisions is not encouraging.
The four-week moving average of global earnings revisions turned
negative for the first time since March, according to analysts
at Credit Suisse. When that happens, the S&P tends to fall 2
percent in the month that follows, they wrote.
Estimates may still not have factored in the unstable state
of overseas markets, Knapp said. China's central bank
surprisingly cut interest rates on Thursday for the first time
since the global financial crisis, as the country is set for its
lowest rate of growth since 1999.
"It's yet another bit of a drag on these big global growth
beneficiaries," Knapp said.
Among manufacturers though, there have been fewer signs of
major stress. At an investor conference this week, officials
from big U.S. industrials companies including Caterpillar Inc
(CAT.N) and 3M Co (MMM.N) said they have not seen a sharp
deterioration in European demand -- which they had expected to
be weak -- but stand ready to cut back if things get worse.
3M Chief Financial Officer David Meline said at the meeting,
"We have the flexibility should there be a significant downturn
in the economy. We don't believe that to be the case right now."
SLOWING IN THE UNITED STATES
U.S. stocks appear to be pricing in more bad news. The S&P
500 index early this week briefly fell more than 10 percent from
its April 2 intraday high, and has been under pressure for more
than a month.
The index has recovered some of those losses in recent days,
but has seen a big turnaround from the first three months of the
year, when the S&P 500 rose 12 percent.
"The sentiment level is almost as sour as it was in March
of '09. We don't have the panic we had in '09, but I think we
certainly have fear and anxiety, and it comes through in looking
at what people are doing with their money," said Hank Smith,
chief investment officer at Haverford Trust Co in Philadelphia.
S&P 500 revenue projections for 2.2 percent second-quarter
growth have come down since the latter part of last year. In
October, second-quarter revenue growth was seen at 4.3 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Going forward, forecasts for revenue don't show any real
signs of improving.
Thomson Reuters' revenue growth forecast for the S&P 500 is
for 2.9 percent for the third quarter, 4.1 percent for the
fourth quarter and 2.7 percent for the first quarter of 2013.
The S&P 500 energy sector .GSPE is expected to see revenue
declines at least through early next year, the data showed.
Much of that is related to expected weakness in energy
demand from Europe and China. In the past week, Brent crude
LCOc1 dropped below $100 a barrel for the first time since
October. U.S. crude oil is trading near $83 a barrel.
Energy company projections have also been dampened by
natural gas prices, which are near lows not seen in a decade.
To be sure, the majority of S&P 500 companies have
repeatedly beaten analyst expectations, both in terms of revenue
and earnings. Sixty-seven percent of companies beat profit
expectations for the first quarter.
But the ongoing deterioration in estimates underscores the
caution analysts and companies are expressing – and leads to
some concerns that companies are setting goals low so they can
look better when the results come out.
In the first quarter, some companies that exceeded estimates
did not see their stock prices rise, because the bar was
repeatedly lowered.
