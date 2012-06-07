June 7 The Investment Company Institute on
Thursday issued the following money market mutual fund assets
report:
"Total money market mutual fund assets decreased by $8.04
billion to $2.564 trillion for the week ended Wednesday, June 6,
the Investment Company Institute reported today. Taxable
government funds increased by $10 million, taxable
non-government funds decreased by $9.37 billion, and tax-exempt
funds increased by $1.32 billion.
Retail: Assets of retail money market funds increased by
$2.88 billion to $890.35 billion. Taxable government money
market fund assets in the retail category increased by $530
million to $187.66 billion, taxable non-government money market
fund assets increased by $1.07 billion to $515.93 billion, and
tax-exempt fund assets increased by $1.28 billion to $186.77
billion.
Institutional: Assets of institutional money market funds
decreased by $10.92 billion to $1.674 trillion. Among
institutional funds, taxable government money market fund assets
decreased by $530 million to $681.53 billion, taxable
non-government money market fund assets decreased by $10.44
billion to $906.06 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets increased
by $50 million to $86.41 billion.
ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve
each week. Revisions are due to data adjustments,
reclassifications, and changes in the number of funds reporting.
Historical weekly money market data back to January 2008 are
available on the ICI website."
NOTE: ICI's Web site is www.ici.org