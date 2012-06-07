June 7 The Investment Company Institute on Thursday issued the following money market mutual fund assets report:

"Total money market mutual fund assets decreased by $8.04 billion to $2.564 trillion for the week ended Wednesday, June 6, the Investment Company Institute reported today. Taxable government funds increased by $10 million, taxable non-government funds decreased by $9.37 billion, and tax-exempt funds increased by $1.32 billion.

Retail: Assets of retail money market funds increased by $2.88 billion to $890.35 billion. Taxable government money market fund assets in the retail category increased by $530 million to $187.66 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets increased by $1.07 billion to $515.93 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets increased by $1.28 billion to $186.77 billion.

Institutional: Assets of institutional money market funds decreased by $10.92 billion to $1.674 trillion. Among institutional funds, taxable government money market fund assets decreased by $530 million to $681.53 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets decreased by $10.44 billion to $906.06 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets increased by $50 million to $86.41 billion.

ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve each week. Revisions are due to data adjustments, reclassifications, and changes in the number of funds reporting. Historical weekly money market data back to January 2008 are available on the ICI website."

NOTE: ICI's Web site is www.ici.org