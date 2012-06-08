June 8 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Repsol S.A's (Repsol)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and removed it from
Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating
actions is at the end of this comment.
The downgrade follows increased certainty about the financial implications of
the expropriation of YPF S.A. ('B'/Stable). Fitch assumes that Repsol will not
receive any cash compensation from the Argentine government in the short to
medium term and will not recover any of the cash lent to The Petersen Group to
purchase 25% of YPF's capital several years ago.
The Negative Outlook is mainly driven by the uncertainty surrounding the
execution of the strategic plan at this stage and weakness in the Spanish
macroeconomic environment. Repsol's downstream business, which has a large
exposure to the Spanish market, with 100% of middle distillates sold
domestically, is the core of the company's operations. Macroeconomic headwinds
could result in a reduction in demand for transportation fuels, which would
decrease internally generated cash flow and affect the company's
'self-financing' investment plans. Fitch currently views eurozone macroeconomic
risks as rising, rather than abating.
Repsol recently announced a new strategic plan that anticipates increasing oil
production up to 500 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2016 and
improving downstream profitability. Repsol plans around EUR19.1bn of capex from
2012-2016 and around EUR4bn-EUR4.5bn of disposals including the 5% treasury
shares still held by the company, and a reduction in the dividend pay-out ratio
to 40%-55% of net income from above 60% along with additional measures that
should help Repsol retain cash.
Fitch expects Repsol will be able to act on its financial plan to alter the
company's capital structure and reduce leverage over the next 12-18 months. Cash
preservation steps, such as implementing a scrip-dividend or reducing cash
dividend payments should be achievable in the short term. Other cash saving
steps such as treasury share sales at a deflated equity price or non-core asset
disposals are market driven and may take longer.
After implementing its financial action plan, Repsol's ratings could be further
downgraded to non-investment grade if the FFO net leverage ratio remains above
3.0x and the FFO interest coverage ratio is below 7x on a sustained basis.
Upside rating potential is currently limited but if the divestment of non-core
assets and the successful implementation of its strategic plan leads to a
sustained FFO net leverage ratio of around 2.0x, Repsol's IDR could revert to
'BBB'.
The planned conversion of the preferred shares into a mandatory convertible bond
may not have any additional credit impact as both are potentially treated as
100% equity according to Fitch's Hybrid Methodology. Fitch would need to review
the bond documentation before determining the amount of equity credit and
specific notching to apply to the mandatory convertible bond.
The rating actions are as follows:
Repsol, S.A.
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', removed from RWN, Negative
Outlook
Senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'BBB-'from 'BBB', removed from RWN
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Repsol International Finance BV
Senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'BBB-'from 'BBB', removed from RWN
Commercial paper rating affirmed at 'F3'
Repsol International Capital
Subordinated preference shares downgraded to 'BB-'from 'BB', removed from RWN
