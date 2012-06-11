(Adds quote, adds context)
By Jim Finkle and and Joseph Menn
June 11 A leading computer security firm has
linked some of the software code in the powerful Flame virus to
the Stuxnet cyber weapon, which is believed to have been used by
the United States and Israel to attack Iran's nuclear program.
Eugene Kaspersky, chief executive of Moscow-based Kaspersky
Lab, which uncovered Flame last month, said his researchers have
since found that part of the Flame program code is nearly
identical to code found in a 2009 version of Stuxnet.
The new research could bolster the belief of many security
experts that Stuxnet was part of a massive U.S.-led cyber
program that is still active in the Middle East and perhaps
other parts of the world.
Although Kaspersky did not say who he thought built Flame,
news organizations including Reuters and the New York Times have
previously reported that the United States and Israel were
behind Stuxnet, which was uncovered in 2010 after it damaged
centrifuges used to enrich uranium at a facility in Natanz,
Iran.
Instead of issuing denials, authorities in Washington
recently launched investigations into the leaks about the highly
classified project.
On Stuxnet and Flame, "there were two different teams
working in collaboration," Kaspersky said at the Reuters Global
Media and Technology Summit in London on Monday.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(Reporting by Jim Finkle and Joseph Menn in New York; Editing
by Alden Bentley)
((Joseph.Menn@thomsonreuters.com,)(415)(819-0026))
Keywords: MEDIA TECH SUMMIT/FLAME
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.