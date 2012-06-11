June 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the Spanish
government's decision to seek up to EUR100 billion from eurozone member states
to recapitalize its banks has no immediate effect on our ratings on Spain
(BBB+/Negative/A-2).
The amount of funds Spain is seeking covers our estimate of the provisioning
shortfall in both our base case and a scenario of accelerated recognition of
2012-2013 credit losses (see "The Timing Of Recognition Of Mounting Loan
Losses Could Push Spanish Banks Over The Edge," June 7, 2012) and our
expectations when we downgraded Spain on April 26, 2012 (see Ratings On Spain
Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook Negative").
We expect the final amount, which will likely not be confirmed until an
independent audit of the Spanish banking sector is completed in the coming
weeks, will be made available to the relevant banks by the Fondo de
Reestructuracion Ordenada Bancaria, the government entity charged with the
orderly restructuring of Spanish financial institutions.
By our calculations, if the EUR100 billion made available through either the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) or the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) were fully drawn, Spain's net general government debt would
increase to over 80% of GDP during 2012-2014. At the same time, however, the
borrowing would crystallize the contingent liabilities on Spain's balance
sheet in respect of the relevant financial institutions. Under our sovereign
credit rating methodology (see Related Criteria below) we believe this would
reduce Spain's total contingent liabilities as they would be transformed into
government debt.
Finally, the ESM borrowings, in contrast to those from the EFSF, would
subordinate Spain's senior bondholders. If the amount borrowed from the ESM
were to materially exceed the currently expected EUR100 billion, the ESM's
self-declared preferred creditor status could, in our view, constrain Spain's
access to the capital markets and therefore reduce the likelihood of
bondholders being paid in full.