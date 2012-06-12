By Jim Finkle and Noel Randewich
June 12 Leading anti-virus software maker
Symantec Corp (SYMC.O) warned of a shortage of experienced
security experts in the United States, making it difficult for
companies to recruit qualified staff to protect their networks.
Symantec Corp (SYMC.O) Chief Executive Enrique Salem told
the Reuters Media and Technology summit in New York his company
is working with the U.S. military, other government agencies and
universities to help develop new programs to train security
professionals.
"We don’t have enough security professionals and that’s a
big issue. What I would tell you is it’s going to be a bigger
issue from a national security perspective than people realize,"
he said on Tuesday.
Reuters last month reported that the National Security
Agency is setting up a new cyber-ops program at select
universities to expand U.S. cyber expertise needed for secret
intelligence operations against computer networks of
adversaries. The cyber-ops curriculum is geared to providing the
basic education for jobs in intelligence, military and law
enforcement. [ID:nL1E8GM6ET]
Salem's comments echo those of other technology industry
executives who complain U.S. universities do not produce enough
math and science graduates.
He pointed to UK banks as one industry already struggling to
find enough network security experts.
“Because there’s such a concentration of financial services
companies there, there’s not enough security expertise already
in London. We see it. Banks can’t find enough security
professionals," he said.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
