By Jim Finkle and Noel Randewich
June 12 Leading cyber experts warned of a
shortage of talented computer security experts in the United
States, making it difficult to protect corporate and government
networks at a time when attacks are on the rise.
Symantec Corp (SYMC.O) Chief Executive Enrique Salem told
the Reuters Media and Technology Summit in New York that his
company is working with the U.S. military, other government
agencies and universities to help develop new programs to train
security professionals.
"We don’t have enough security professionals and that’s a
big issue. What I would tell you is it’s going to be a bigger
issue from a national security perspective than people realize,"
he said on Tuesday.
Jeff Moss, a prominent hacking expert who sits on the U.S.
Department of Homeland Security Advisory Council, said that it
is difficult to persuade talented people with technical skills
to enter the field because it can be a thankless task.
"If you really look at security, it's like trying to prove a
negative. If you do security well, nobody comes and says 'good
job.' You only get called when things go wrong."
The warnings come at a time when the security industry is
under fire for failing to detect increasingly sophisticated
pieces of malicious software designed for financial fraud and
espionage and failing to prevent the theft of valuable data.
Moss, who goes by the hacker name "Dark Tangent," said that
he sees no end to the labor shortage.
"None of the projections look positive," said Moss, who
serves as chief security officer for ICANN, a group that helps
run some of the Internet's infrastructure. "The numbers I’ve
seen look like shortages in the 20,000s to 40,000s for years to
come.”
Reuters last month reported that the National Security
Agency is setting up a new cyber-ops program at select
universities to expand U.S. cyber expertise needed for secret
intelligence operations against computer networks of
adversaries. The cyber-ops curriculum is geared to providing the
basic education for jobs in intelligence, military and law
enforcement. [ID:nL1E8GM6ET]
The comments echo those of other technology industry
executives who complain U.S. universities do not produce enough
math and science graduates.
Salem pointed to UK banks as one industry already struggling
to find enough network security experts.
“Because there’s such a concentration of financial services
companies there, there’s not enough security expertise already
in London. We see it. Banks can’t find enough security
professionals," he said.
Moss, who founded the Defcon and Black Hat hacking
conferences that are held in Las Vegas each summer, said that
U.S. government agencies are so desperate to fill positions that
they are poaching security experts from private firms.
In some cases, security firms have retaliated by refusing to
send their most talented cyber experts on government jobs for
fear of losing them. Instead they send their "B Team"
consultants, Moss said.
Government officials from normally secretive agencies,
including the National Security Agency, FBI and U.S. military,
attend Defcon each year to recruit gifted hacking geeks who they
might not otherwise be able to identify.
