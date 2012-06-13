By Poornima Gupta
June 13 Dell Inc DELL.O plans to slash more
than $2 billion in costs over the next three years, primarily
from the supply chain and sales group, as it continues to shift
its focus toward catering to the technology needs of
corporations.
Shares in the No. 2 U.S. PC maker, which plans to pay its
first dividend to shareholders this year, climbed more than 4
percent on Wednesday.
The company sees software and services as a key growth area,
Dell executives told analysts at a conference in Austin, Texas.
The corporate software and services business is on track for
average annual growth of 10 percent until fiscal 2016, it said.
The PC maker has been actively snapping up companies as it
tries to diversify away from personal computers, a market where
growth is decelerating as Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad and other
mobile devices pulls consumers away.
Dell has acquired eight companies in the past 12 months,
including Wyse Technology and SonicWall.
"We have a modest software business and that’s an area where
we can grow rapidly,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Dell said
at the conference. “We’ve had some nice acquisitions, which are
off to a good start.”
Dell on Tuesday said it will start paying a dividend of 32
cents a share annually, raising its target for distribution of
capital to shareholders to 20 percent to 35 percent of free cash
flow.
That payout follows disappointing fiscal first-quarter
results that spurred fears that global tech spending is
weakening faster than anticipated and raising doubts about the
PC maker's strategy.
Dell has been diversifying its revenue base in the face of
weakened consumer demand, giving up low-margin sales to
consumers and moving into higher-margin areas, such as
businesses in the public sector and the healthcare industry.
Dell Chief Financial Officer Brian Gladden said acquisitions
will continue to be an important focus for the company.
Dell's shares rose 4.3 percent, or 51 cents, to $12.48 in
morning Nasdaq trading.
(Reporting By Poornima Gupta; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
((poornima.gupta@thomsonreuters.com)(415 677 2536)(Reuters
Messaging: Follow me on Twitter @PoornimaGupta))
Keywords: DELL/OUTLOOK
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.