By Noel Randewich
NEW YORK, June 13 New markets including home
entertainment will be major sources of growth for Intel Corp
(INTC.O) as more gadgets become connected to the Internet and
drive demand for powerful data centers, the top chipmaker's
chief financial officer said.
While Intel is eager to sell processors for smartphones,
set-top boxes and other connected devices, in many cases the
much more expensive chips for servers that are needed to stream
movies and other content are a bigger business opportunity, CFO
Stacy Smith told the Reuters Media and Technology Summit in New
York.
“It’s probably true in the digital TV space because if you
think about it, the content that is going to be served to these
devices is extraordinary," he said on Wednesday.
"It’s increasingly high-def digital content, so it’s got to
be driving a pretty significant buildout of the storage
infrastructure and server infrastructure that supports all those
devices.”
The opportunity is not limited to home entertainment.
Digital signs, tablets and cars are among other areas
increasingly connected to the Internet, fueling demand for more
Intel chips, he said.
Smith's comments come as Intel puts together a TV service
that includes a set-top box employing technology that can
distinguish who is watching, potentially allowing Intel to
target advertising, according to sources. [ID:nL1E8H7IUD]
Smith would not discuss Intel's specific plans for the TV
service.
Asked about entertainment industry veterans who have been
advising Intel, Smith said, “We hire smart people from a variety
of industries that give us insight into industries and they give
us capabilities we haven’t historically had.”
Intel already makes processors for set-top boxes. Comcast
(CMCSA.O), for instance, recently announced the gradual rollout
of an Intel-based set-top box that customers can control with
their smartphones. Called "X1," the platform will rely on data
centers packed with high-end servers -- which typically also use
Intel chips.
Intel's processors power 80 percent of the world's PCs but
growth in that market has been slowing as more consumers turn to
tablets.
A sovereign debt crisis has shaken investor and consumer
confidence in Europe, forcing Cisco (CSCO.O) and other major
technology companies to scale back expectations for IT spending
there.
Last month, Intel Chief Executive Paul Otellini played down
those concerns and said the quarter was playing out as expected.
Smith emphasized China and other markets where PC sales are
growing faster than in developed markets, saying a weak Europe
is a "baseline" presumption for Intel.
