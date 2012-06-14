(For other news from Reuters Media and Technology Summit, click
By Jennifer Saba and Yinka Adegoke
NEW YORK, June 14 Financial Times, which gets
nearly a third of its revenue from digital subscriptions,
expects BlackBerry smartphones to become less important for
corporate executives as BlackBerry loses market share to
devices like Apple's iPhone and Google's Android based system.
FT.com managing director Rob Grimshaw said BlackBerry, made
by Research In Motion RIM.TO, is now fourth in terms of
priority for developing the FT's applications, even behind
Microsoft's (MSFT.O) Windows 8.
"It's something we keep pushing back," Grimshaw said at the
Reuters Global Media and Technology Summit in New York.
"We'll be doing something, but it's becoming less and less
important in our world. They still have a presence in the
corporate marketplace but they have lost their dominance."
The Financial Times, owned by Pearson PLC (PSON.L), has been
at the forefront of digital monetization strategies among
newspapers publishers. It has been charging for access to its
website for more than a decade and has applications for Apple's
(AAPL.O) iPhone and Google's (GOOG.O) Android-based devices.
Last summer FT.com declined to place its app in the Apple
iTunes Store and instead developed a Web-based app, in order to
sidestep Apple's control of user data and revenue-share terms.
Many content providers are wary of not being in the Apple
store since so many consumers own iPads and iPhones.
Grimshaw said the fact that the FT is not in the Apple store
has not hurt its ability to attract digital readers.
"We've been publishing since 1883. We don't need Apple to
tell people we're here," said Grimshaw.
The FT has 285,000 digital subscribers, nearly half of its
total readership. Grimshaw expects the FT will derive 50 percent
of its revenue from digital in the next three to four years.
The FT is closely watched as the newspaper industry moves to
start charging for its digital content after resisting for the
last decade. The industry is facing unprecedented challenges as
advertisers choose to spend elsewhere and readers ditch paid
print product in favor of free online news.
