By Joseph Menn
June 17 Frustrated by their inability to stop
sophisticated hacking attacks or use the law to punish their
assailants, an increasing number of U.S. companies are taking
retaliatory action.
Known in the cybersecurity industry as "active defense" or
"strike-back" technology, the reprisals range from modest steps
to distract and delay a hacker to more controversial measures.
Security experts say they even know of some cases where
companies have taken action that could violate laws in the
United States or other countries, such as hiring contractors to
hack the assailant's own systems.
In the past, companies that have been attacked have mostly
focused on repairing the damage to their computer networks and
shoring them up to prevent future breaches.
But as prevention is increasingly difficult in an era when
malicious software is widely available on the Internet for
anyone wanting to cause mischief, security experts say companies
are growing more aggressive in going after cyber criminals.
"Not only do we put out the fire, but we also look for the
arsonist," said Shawn Henry, the former head of cybercrime
investigations at the FBI who in April joined new cybersecurity
company CrowdStrike, which aims to provide clients with a menu
of active responses.
Once a company detects a network breach, rather than expel
the intruder immediately, it can waste the hacker's time and
resources by appearing to grant access to tempting material that
proves impossible to extract. Companies can also allow intruders
to make off with bogus files or "beacons" that reveal
information about the thieves' own machines, experts say.
Henry and CrowdStrike co-founder Dmitri Alperovich do not
recommend that companies try to breach their opponent's
computers, but they say the private sector does need to fight
back more boldly against cyber espionage.
It is commonplace for law firms to have their emails read
during negotiations for ventures in China, Alperovich told the
Reuters Global Media and Technology Summit. That has given the
other side tremendous leverage because they know the Western
client company's strategy, including the most they would be
willing to pay for a certain stake.
But if a company knows its lawyers will be hacked, it can
plant false information and get the upper hand.
"Deception plays an enormous role," Alperovich said.
FIGHTING BACK
Other security experts say a more aggressive posture is
unlikely to have a significant impact in the near term in the
overall fight against cybercriminals and Internet espionage.
Veteran government and private officials warn that much of the
activity is too risky to make sense, citing the chances for
escalation and collateral damage.
"There is no business case for it and no possible positive
outcome," said John Pescatore, a National Security Agency and
Secret Service veteran who leads research firm Gartner's
Internet security practice.
Nevertheless, the movement shows the deep anger and sense of
futility among security professionals, many of whom feel that a
bad situation is getting worse, endangering not only their
companies but the national economy.
"There's nothing you can do" to keep determined and
well-financed hackers out, said Rodney Joffe, senior
technologist at Internet infrastructure company Neustar Inc and
an advisor to the White House on cybersecurity.
Joffe recently looked at 168 of the largest 500 U.S.
companies by revenue and found evidence in Neustar forensic logs
that 162 of them owned machines that at some point had been
transmitting data out to hackers.
Frustration by security professionals is not new. Some
privately admitted to rooting for Lulz Security last year during
that hacking group's unprecedented spree of public crimes, when
it broke into and embarrassed Sony Corp (6758.T), an FBI
affiliate and others with routine hacking techniques
[ID:nL2E8E6EDO]. They said the resulting media coverage finally
caught the attention of CEOs and legislators, although tougher
cybersecurity laws have yet to pass Congress.
Although some strike-backs have occurred quietly in the
past, Facebook popularized going on offense, said Jeff Moss,
founder of the influential Black Hat security conferences and an
advisor to the Department of Homeland Security.
In January, Facebook Inc (FB.O) named some of the Russian
players behind the malicious "Koobface" software that spread
through spam on various social networks, earning the gang an
estimated $2 million. [ID:nL1E8CIHO4]
INDUSTRY FAILURES
The security industry's shortcomings were underscored most
recently by the discovery of the Flame spying virus in the
Middle East.
Mikko Hypponen, the well-regarded chief research officer at
Finland's F-Secure Oyj (FSC1V.HE), told the Reuters Summit his
company had a sample of Flame in 2010 and classified it as clean
and later missed another virus called Duqu that was suspected of
being backed by Western governments.
"These are examples how we are failing" as an industry,
Hypponen said. "Consumer-grade antivirus you buy from the store
does not work too well trying to detect stuff created by the
nation-states with nation-state budgets."
Because some national governments are suspected in attacks
on private Western companies, it is natural that some of the
victims want to join their own governments to fight back.
"It's time to have the debate about what the actions would
be for the private sector," former NSA director Kenneth Minihan
said at the RSA security conference held earlier this year in
San Francisco.
In April, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Janet
Napolitano told the San Jose Mercury News that officials had
been contemplating authorizing even "proactive" private-entity
attacks, although there has been little follow-up comment.
Many large security providers no longer preach that keeping
the enemy out is paramount. Instead, they adopt the more recent
line taken by the Pentagon, which is to assume that hackers have
gotten inside and will again.
The mainstream advice now is to focus on trying to detect
suspicious activity as quickly as possible in order to shut it
down.
Hitting back with force is only the most colorful of
possible responses after that. More common alternatives include
deep analysis of what data has been sent out and attempts to
learn whether the recipients were competitors, criminals who
might try to resell it, or national governments, who might be
inclined to share it with local industry.
Some experts also say executives should identify their most
prized intellectual property and keep it off of networked
computers and consider evasive action - such as having 100
versions of a critical digitized blueprint and only one that is
genuine, with the right one never identified in emails.
"There is a reason that people fly halfway around the world
to have a one-hour meeting," Joffe said of intelligence
agencies.
