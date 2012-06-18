* Shares up 3 percent after-hours
* New software sales climb 7 pct
* Global tech spending outlook still uncertain
(Adds analyst comments, details of earnings)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 18 Oracle Corp ORCL.O
posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue as sales of new
software licenses jumped and announced an extra $10 billion in
share buybacks, in a report that came several days ahead of
schedule.
Shares of Oracle rose 3 percent in extended trading.
Oracle on Monday posted a 1 percent gain in quarterly
revenue to nearly $11 billion in the quarter. Wall Street had
expected the company, which competes with SAP (SAPG.DE) and
Salesforce.com (CRM.N) in providing software to corporations, to
post revenue of $10.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
New software sales, an indicator of future performance, rose
to $4 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, the company said in
a statement.
"You had a beat on the top line, a beat on the bottom line,
and a beat on licenses," said Pacific Crest Securities analyst
Brendan Barnicle. "All in all, in a uncertain environment,
that’s a pretty good result."
Global technology companies like Oracle and International
Business Machines (IBM.N) are bracing for a potential weakening
in technology spending as the euro zone crisis deepens and U.S.
job creation remains static. [ID:nL1E8H4JVC]
It was not immediately clear why Oracle had decided to
announce its fiscal fourth quarter earnings results on Monday,
rather than as scheduled on Thursday. Some analysts speculated
that unconfirmed rumors earlier on Monday that Oracle’s head of
U.S. sales was leaving the company may have been a factor.
“I’m wondering if that’s why the pre-announced early, just
to try to quell any speculation as to why that was occurring,”
said Oppenheimer & Co analyst Brian Schwartz.
Oracle’s fourth-quarter results were better than expected,
Schwartz said, though he noted that the company’s forecast for
the coming quarter, expected during a conference call with
analysts later on Monday, will be the most important piece of
information.
Net income gained 8 percent to $3.45 billion, or 69 cents
per diluted share, in the quarter ended May, from $3.21 billion,
or 62 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the
company earned 82 cents a share, outperforming the 78 cents
expected.
Revenues from Europe, the Middle East and Africa slid 7
percent to $3.3 billion in the quarter, reflecting tightening IT
budgets as economic uncertainty swirls.
Oracle has been trying to turn around an ailing server
hardware business inherited through its acquisition of Sun
Microsystems, but that division remained a drag on the overall
company. Hardware product sales dived 16 percent to $977
million, continuing to shrink.
The stock jumped to $27.90 from a close of $27.12 on Nasdaq.
