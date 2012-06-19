(Refiles to clarify reference to Evercore vote in third
NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ken Jacobs finds
himself in a rare and enviable position. Lazard’s (LAZ.N) chief
executive now has Nelson Peltz’s Trian Partners as his
second-largest shareholder. The activist investor reckons the $3
billion Wall Street advisory firm is undervalued and could be
worth double in a couple of years - a similar conclusion to one
Breakingviews reached in April (See: Lazard Groupon
[ID:nL2E8FR31F]). But P eltz isn’t resorting to his usual tactics
of demanding a special dividend, a breakup or a change in
management to get there. Instead, he says his 5.1 percent stake
is a bet on current managers and their plan.
That must really grind the gears of executives and boards
from Heinz to Wendy’s [WEN.UL] and State Street (STT.N) to Kraft
KFT.N who have been the subject of Peltz’s public
protestations over the years. And in 2012’s so-called
shareholder spring, Jacobs must be taking heart that he has
managed to win over one of the uppity investor brigade’s most
exacting practitioners.
Lazard has not completely escaped irate shareholders. The
firm’s executive compensation plan won over just 50.6 percent of
the votes at the annual meeting at the end of April, though that
bested the rejection that met rival Evercore’s (EVR.N) plan to
amend its stock compensation program. That same week, after
discussions with major investors, Jacobs unveiled in his letter
to shareholders a great deal more information about the company
and his plan to boost shareholder returns.
That seemed aimed at combating investors’ tendency to lump
Lazard in with more complex financial institutions exposed to
economic woes and regulatory changes. It also highlighted the
importance of the asset-management business at the Wall Street
firm. It now accounts for almost half of revenue – along with
its better known M&A business - and, as Trian points out, as
much as 85 percent of last year’s earnings before interest and
taxes.
For now, Trian’s stamp of approval serves as a handy fillip
to Jacobs’ attempts to extract the most value from the firm for
the benefit of its owners. But Peltz is not, by nature, a
passive investor. If he thinks Jacobs is slipping up or even
dragging his heels, he’s likely to pounce.
