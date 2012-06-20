(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By John Foley
BEIJING, June 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Life only gets
tougher for global accountancy firms in China. After a rash of
accounting slip-ups, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
has put the world’s big four audit firms in a bind by asking
their Chinese joint ventures for documents they will find it
hard to hand over, according to a source cited by Reuters. China
hates cross-border meddling, but it may be counter-productive to
throw accountants under the bus.
Deloitte’s joint venture in China already faces a suit from
the SEC for refusing to hand over documents relating to Longtop,
one of China’s more spectacular accounting frauds of last year.
The joint venture argued not only that the SEC couldn’t demand
certain files, but that if it complied it might face punishment
from China for disclosing “state secrets” - though it’s not
clear why Longtop would have many of these.
At worst, the SEC could strip the auditors of their ability
to sign off accounts for companies listed in the United States.
That would affect not just Chinese companies but also
multinationals which rely on Chinese joint ventures to vet their
local divisions. Those Chinese companies unable to find a
U.S.-approved auditor - there are $66 billion worth of Chinese
company shares listed on Nasdaq alone, according to Reuters data
- may have to delist.
For China, that might seem a small price to pay for
defending the country from foreign snooping. Intervention of any
kind is unwelcome. It has taken the U.S. accounting regulator
years just to get a vague agreement that it can sit in on
Chinese audit inspections. Chinese authorities may even consider
U.S. delistings as a boost for domestic markets: a Shanghai
exchange official has said Chinese companies are welcome to
return home.
The trouble is, despite China’s aspirations to create its
own giant accounting firms, domestic bookkeepers still lack
credibility. Chinese auditors have little practice at dealing
with the quirky shareholding structures common to Chinese firms
listing overseas. As China’s technology, banking and
manufacturing sectors have already learned, the best way to get
that experience is not to close down but to open up - at least
in the beginning. Different treatment for accountants doesn’t
add up.
CONTEXT NEWS
- The Chinese arms of the four biggest audit firms have been
asked by U.S. regulators to hand over documents related to
U.S.-listed Chinese companies, according to a source cited by
Reuters.
- The Securities and Exchange Commission already filed an
enforcement action against the Shanghai branch of Deloitte,
relating to its work for Longtop, a Chinese company under
investigation for alleged fraud.
- Deloitte responded by saying it could not comply with the
SEC’s request for information, in part because it risked being
sanctioned under Chinese law.
- China unveiled initiatives on June 18 to support
home-grown accounting firms, according to the Ministry of
Finance, including incentives for those who set up overseas
divisions or hit a certain size in revenue terms.
