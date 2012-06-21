(The following statement was released by the rating agency) June 21 - Although U.S. state pension funded levels have fallen slightly in 2010, the rate of decline decelerated. Furthermore, pension funded levels appear to be, in some cases, gradually improving with close to one-third of plans showing higher funded ratios, according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' 2012 annual survey "The Decline In U.S. States' Pension Funding Decelerates, But Reform And Reporting Issues Loom Large". "While there is some evidence of stabilization as we look into 2011 data, we expect that the future direction of pension funded ratios will be colored by the active debate over reform and reporting," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst John Sugden. While funded ratios may be stabilizing, there's still a spotlight on government pension liabilities from a broad array of stakeholders. The states' pension reform efforts are gathering steam as stakeholders increasingly look for pension plan overhaul. Municipal market participants are also reviewing options to improve pension plan reporting and disclosure. "We believe this has contributed to a more significant focus on pension reform, with an emphasis on sustainability, than we have observed in more than 20 years," he added. Nevertheless, current market volatility and a lag in reporting coupled with the incremental nature of recent reform will likely result in reported funded levels to continue to decline before we see a broad based improvement in overall funded levels. The survey presents a comprehensive view of the state pension plans over which the states have some amount of funding responsibility. Portions of the pension liabilities included in the survey are funded by local governments and other governmental entities and are not direct obligations of the states, although for the plans we include in our survey, the states provide at least some of the funding and generally include the plans reported within the states' financial disclosure (notes to their comprehensive annual financial reports, for example). The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)