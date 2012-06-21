BRIEF-IP Group says raised 207 mln stg via placing
* Result of capital raising, total gross proceeds of £207.0m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
June 21 The Investment Company Institute on Thursday issued the following money market mutual fund assets report:
"Total money market mutual fund assets decreased by $20.86 billion to $2.533 trillion for the week ended Wednesday, June 20, the Investment Company Institute reported today. Taxable government funds decreased by $2.21 billion, taxable non-government funds decreased by $18.50 billion, and tax-exempt funds decreased by $150 million.
Retail: Assets of retail money market funds increased by $850 million to $891.14 billion. Taxable government money market fund assets in the retail category increased by $1.84 billion to $189.89 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets decreased by $930 million to $514.68 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets decreased by $50 million to $186.58 billion.
Institutional: Assets of institutional money market funds decreased by $21.71 billion to $1.642 trillion. Among institutional funds, taxable government money market fund assets decreased by $4.05 billion to $679.72 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets decreased by $17.56 billion to $877.79 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets decreased by $100 million to $84.67 billion.
ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve each week. Revisions are due to data adjustments, reclassifications, and changes in the number of funds reporting. Historical weekly money market data back to January 2008 are available on the ICI website."
NOTE: ICI's Web site is www.ici.org
