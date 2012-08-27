NEW YORK Aug 27 Economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York have poured cold water on a plan to lower interest rates on some bank deposits, an idea that had gained favor among some policymakers at the U.S. central bank.

The idea of lowering the rate that the Federal Reserve pays banks for parking their reserves at the Fed has gained some attention this summer as a way to encourage the banks to do more lending to businesses and individuals, and boosting the economy.

But in a research paper published Monday, New York Fed economists examined the structure of the Fed balance sheet and concluded that lowering the interest on excess reserves (IOER) rate, from 0.25 percent currently, would have very little impact on the quantity of balances banks hold at the Fed.

Lowering "this interest rate to zero (or even slightly below zero) is unlikely to induce banks, firms, or households to start holding large quantities of currency," wrote Gaetano Antinolfi and Todd Keister.

"It follows, therefore, that lowering the interest rate paid on excess reserves will not have any meaningful effect on the quantity of balances banks hold on deposit at the Fed."

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and other Fed policymakers have aggressively eased monetary policy to battle the recession, including more than three years of ultra low interest rates and $2.3 trillion in asset purchases.

But with U.S. economic growth still slow and unemployment high, central bank officials are mulling new policy tools. Minutes from their last meeting, on July 31-Aug 1, show that "a couple" policymakers favored lowering the IOER, while "several others" raised concerns over possible harm to money markets.

