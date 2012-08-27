(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Jeffrey Goldfarb

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It looks as though Bill Ackman got outfoxed at the mall. The Pershing Square Capital Management boss is upset at how Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO), a fellow owner of General Growth Properties (GGP.N), raised its stake in the U.S. shopping center operator. The critique looks self-serving, but Ackman is on target with his suggestion of what GGP should do next.

Pershing Square is eager to cash out its 10 percent holding. Since helping GGP exit bankruptcy in 2010, his hedge fund has made a return of as much as 77 times. Brookfield, however, says it doesn’t want to sell. Ackman claims the Canadian firm is creeping towards control of GGP without paying for the privilege. Brookfield’s stake has grown from about 29 percent in stock and warrants to just over 42 percent.

The biggest slug of that increase, however, came from buying out another shareholder. And while Ackman finds the GGP share buybacks and stock dividends that helped Brookfield boost its ownership unseemly, he is protected to some extent. Brookfield’s stake in GGP can’t exceed 45 percent and the firm is constrained as to how it can vote for most directors.

Brookfield seems to have outmaneuvered Ackman in another way, too. After he spoke in late 2011 to the chief executive of Simon Property (SPG.N), the biggest U.S. mall owner, about a possible GGP sale, Brookfield took six months to craft a rival takeover plan. Nothing concrete came of it, but the possible involvement of Simon may have frozen it out of bidding independently for some stretch of time.

Clever tactics shouldn’t surprise Ackman, though. In 2010, for instance, he exploited gaps in disclosure rules to surprise the market with a big position in J.C. Penney (JCP.N). Ackman’s newfound enthusiasm for Simon as a buyer is a tad convenient, too. He favored the bankruptcy deal with Brookfield, criticizing a rival offer from Simon at the time for undervaluing GGP and carrying antitrust risk.

Ackman’s letter to GGP last week suggests he has more angles to play to combat Brookfield, and could even open the door to increasing his own stake. Meanwhile, GGP’s board would do well to heed Ackman’s request to set up a special board committee with its own advisers to determine what’s best for all shareholders. Neither of the foxes with big stakes should be guarding this $19 billion henhouse.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- Hedge fund manager William Ackman, who runs $10 billion Pershing Square Capital Management, said U.S. mall operator General Growth Properties should put itself up for sale. His proposal came in a letter he sent to the company’s board on Aug. 23. Pershing owns about 10 percent of GGP.

- GGP said in a statement that it would review Pershing Square’s letter.

- Ackman said he spoke to the chief executive of Simon Property, the biggest U.S. mall operator, in October 2011 about a possible deal for GGP. At the time, Ackman said Simon indicated it would be willing to exchange 0.1765 of a share of Simon stock for each GGP share, valuing GGP shares at $21 apiece, a 65 percent premium to where they were trading.

- When he took that proposal to Brookfield Asset Management, which now owns about 42 percent of GGP through stock and warrants, the firm asked for time to analyze such a transaction. In April 2012, Ackman says Brookfield presented a deal for it to buy GGP and sell certain malls to Simon. According to Ackman’s letter, Simon rejected the deal. Simon declined to comment.

- Brookfield responded in an Aug. 23 statement that it had no interest in selling its stake in GGP and that it was completely supportive of current management.

- Ackman said in the meantime Brookfield is slowly accumulating “de facto” control of GGP. “If control of the company is ceded to Brookfield, shareholders will suffer enormous and irreparable harm for they will lose the ability to capture an appropriate control premium for their shares,” he said.

- Ackman letter: link.reuters.com/xem32t

- Brookfield statement: link.reuters.com/bum32t

- Reuters : Pershing Square says Genl Growth should consider sale [ID:nL2E8JNA05]

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [GOLDFARB/]

(Editing by Richard Beales and Emily Plucinak)

((jeffrey.goldfarb@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS ACKMAN/BROOKFIELD

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.