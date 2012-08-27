(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Agnes T. Crane

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Incoming New York Times (NYT.N) Chief Executive Mark Thompson has what looks like a luxury problem. The company he is set to join in November has just secured $300 million selling About.com to Ask.com, owned by Barry Diller’s IAC IACI.O. That means the Grey Lady finally has net cash for the first time in years. But Thomson should resist the temptation to splash out.

The paper has come a long way from when it needed an emergency loan from Mexican telecom tycoon Carlos Slim. At $550 million excluding the option to repurchase its headquarters, the Times’ debt load is now 40 percent lighter than the dark times of March 2009 and its circulation revenue is powering higher thanks to paid online subscriptions.

The money from About.com will, after tax, take the Times’ cash pile up to around $750 million. That may make shareholders antsy for the board to restore the dividend that it cut almost four years ago.

But this latest boost to its coffers is only part of the story. The Times’ pension plan is underfunded by at least $500 million. That does not require an immediate fix, but nor should it be ignored. And selling unwanted assets accounts for most of the company’s greenbacks, not earnings. Its annual operating cash flow minus capital expenditure is around $100 million, based on the first half of this year. That’s fine, but hardly stellar.

Moreover, the Times has yet to get a handle on the direction its business should take - very few in the newspaper business have. The shift to online publications and the rapid rise in social media networks are undermining brand loyalty. And digital advertising revenue can be just a quarter of that made in print format.

A case can certainly be made for reinstituting a dividend – if only to keep the various members of the Ochs-Sulzberger family that controls the Times from kicking up a stink. But only if it’s modest, say 12 cents a year. That would cost the company $18 million a year. Beyond that, Thompson would be wise to convince shareholders of his longer-term plans first before opening the company wallet.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Ask.com, a unit of Barry Diller’s IAC/InterActivecorp, is buying About.com from the New York Times for $300 million in cash. The offer trumped the $270 million offered by Anwers.com, according to Reuters.

- At the end of the second quarter, the New York Times held $570 million in cash and equivalents.

- Reuters: IAC acquires About.com from New York Times Company [ID:nL1E8JR021]

