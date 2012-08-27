* Investment bank Brasil Plural to stay independent

SAO PAULO, Aug 27 Brasil Plural will stay independent now that regulatory permission to operate as a fully fledged bank is giving it enough financial muscle to challenge larger investment banking firms in the country, two main partners said in an interview on Monday.

The bank will deploy more capital to help fund clients with which Brasil Plural will work in mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory, Rodolfo Riechert and Andre Schwartz, the lender's co-chief executive officers, told Reuters.

Both executives, who each have experience over 20 years in Brazilian capital markets, said Brasil Plural can thrive as the need for alternative sources of corporate funding expand demand for bonds, equities and structured finance instruments. Larger rivals such as BTG Pactual (BBTG11.SA) have likely grown too big to cater to clients that are looking for advisory services, opening space for smaller firms in the market place.

"More people will opt to raise funds in capital markets and that's where our expertise is," Riechert said.

A greater flow of M&A deals usually helps limit revenue volatility for investment banks, which rely heavily on income from trading of financial securities. In addition, a more robust loan book usually helps investment banks land more mandates in the lucrative business of underwriting debt and share sales or advising on takeovers.

Itaú BBA and Bradesco BBI, both the investment-banking units of Brazil's two biggest private sector lenders, often use their parent companies' balance sheets to win mandates.

Riechert and Schwartz founded securities firm Plural Capital in November of 2009 after leaving BTG Pactual, the investment bank led by billionaire financier Andre Esteves. Their plan to create an investment bank gained traction following the acquisition of two brokerages over the past year, and coincided with the end of a non-competition agreement in July last year.

A series of deals will be announced in coming weeks in diverse sectors, both bankers said. Both declined to elaborate on the nature of those deals, but Riechert said one will be announced as early as next week.

