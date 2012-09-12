(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)(Adds link.)
By Rob Cox
NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mark Zuckerberg
has now acknowledged that the disastrous halving of the social
network’s market value since going public “doesn’t help”
employee morale. But it may be more problematic than that. The
decline – and the company’s eventual response – may be a
self-reinforcing problem for the multi-billionaire Harvard
dropout.
Like most of Silicon Valley’s hot companies, Facebook (FB.O)
doles out equity to employees. In theory, this helps to create
an esprit de corps and align the interests of workers, managers
and investors. And it can make lots of employees rich. But a
slumping stock can have the opposite effect.
Consider a few numbers. Since its bungled debut on the
Nasdaq at $38 a share, Facebook’s stock price has fallen as low
as $17.55. The last time Facebook traded at such levels was as a
private company, in November 2010, when SecondMarket began
conducting weekly semi-private auctions of the stock. From then,
the shares kept on rising, to as high as $42.72, before the
company’s initial public offering was priced on May 17.
In November 2010, Facebook had about 1,700 employees. Today
it has around 4,000. That means nearly 60 percent of its
workforce arrived since the stock last traded at recent lows.
The implication is that any equity those folks received has
fallen in value. Even based on Wednesday morning’s market price
above $20 a share, buoyed by an after-hours public appearance
Tuesday by Zuckerberg, his first since the IPO, some of those
employees could have lost as much as about 50 percent on their
shares.
It could be worse. Had Facebook granted options at prices
ranging up to the IPO level, those would be intrinsically worth
nothing, not just less, and Zuckerberg could be dealing with
mutiny rather than just grumpiness. In that respect, handing out
stock has avoided the one-sided nature of option-based
compensation.
But he still faces a dilemma. If Facebook does nothing for
employees who are less well-off than they expected, rivals will
find it easier to poach top talent, potentially slowing the
company’s adaptation to a fast-changing market. Yet if
Zuckerberg makes up for losses with more generous awards in the
future, the cost could eat into margins and dilute other
shareholders. Either way, it’s hard to see how to turn the
situation into a thumbs-up from investors.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook founder and chief executive,
said on Sept. 11 that the company’s declining share price since
its May public market debut “doesn’t help” bolster employee
morale. He was speaking at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in
San Francisco.
- “Facebook has not been uncontroversial in the past. It’s
not like this is the first up and down we’ve ever had,”
Zuckerberg said. The company’s stock has fallen as low as $17.55
since pricing at $38 in the IPO.
- Facebook stock closed at $19.43 on Sept. 11, before his
remarks – his first public comments since the company went
public. In morning trade on Sept. 12, the shares were up nearly
6 percent at $20.62.
