(Changes attribution based on statement from publisher, adds Goldman comment)

Sept 12 Greg Smith, the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) employee who publicly resigned from the investment bank in a scathing op-ed in March, has written a memoir that will be published next month.

The book, titled "Why I Left Goldman Sachs," is set to be released on Oct. 22, according to a statement from the book's publisher.

Smith quit as an executive director at Goldman after writing an op-ed in the New York Times on March 14 that accused the firm of routinely ripping off clients. He also wrote that top management had morphed Goldman into a "toxic and destructive" place that put profits ahead of all else.

Smith's book is expected to provide an inside look at how Goldman operates, based on his 12-year career at the bank.

Goldman, which conducted an internal review after Smith's op-ed ran, has said there was no substance to his assertions.

"Every day, some young professional, after a decade in a post-collegiate job, reassesses his or her career and decides to move on and do something else," Goldman spokesman David Wells said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Others can better judge whether Mr. Smith's particular career transition is of unique interest."

Grand Central Publishing, a unit of Hachette Livre, is publishing the book.

(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson and Phil Berlowitz)

((lauren.lacapra@thomsonreuters.com)(646-223-6116)) Keywords: GOLDMAN BOOK/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.