Sept 20 - Fitch believes there is notable downside risk in New Jersey's
revenue budget for fiscal 2013, due to the level of economic uncertainty and
recent modest growth in actual revenues. New Jersey's budget for fiscal 2013
projects revenue growth of 7.9% above estimated 2012 levels and attributes the
increase to expected growth in personal income and sales taxes and an increase
in corporate tax receipts. Final results for fiscal 2012, which ended on June
30, are expected to show revenue growth below projections, reducing the
previously estimated ending fund balance of $570 million (approximately 1.9% of
expenditures).
While we believe the need to address revenue underperformance is important,
we expect the state's significant and growing unfunded pension and employee
benefit liabilities, combined with its above-average debt burden, to remain the
key challenges for New Jersey. Despite passage of pension and benefits reform
legislation that will restrain future growth, continued pension funding level
deterioration is projected, as full funding of the actuarially required
contributions is phased in over several years. As of June 30, 2011, pension plan
funding was 60.8% on an aggregate basis. As of June 30, 2012, total debt
outstanding was 7.8% of preliminary 2011 personal income. When combined with the
unfunded pension obligations, this figure increases to 16.3%, well above the
6.6% median for states rated by Fitch.
While New Jersey's economy remains wealthy and diverse, to the extent that
economic and revenue recovery falters, addressing these liabilities becomes even
more challenging.