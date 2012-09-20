(Adds Wal-Mart comment, stock activity)
By Jessica Wohl
Sept 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) will no
longer sell Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) Kindle products, making it
the second major chain to stop selling Amazon's devices, as the
world's largest retailer makes a bet that consumers are more
interested in other gadgets.
"We have recently made the business decision to not carry
Amazon tablets and eReaders beyond our existing inventory and
purchase commitments," Wal-Mart said in a memo sent to store
managers dated Wednesday. "This includes all Amazon Kindle
models current and recently announced."
Wal-Mart said the decision was consistent with its overall
merchandising strategy. While Wal-Mart dwarfs other retailers in
overall sales, it trails Amazon and others in online sales and
has been trying to beef up its Internet business. Consumers who
buy Kindle tablets such as the new Kindle Fire HD can shop on
the devices for more than just digital books, pushing Amazon
into heightened competition with stores.
A Wal-Mart spokeswoman confirmed the decision and said the
company would continue to sell "a broad assortment" of tablets,
eReaders and accessories. Amazon declined to comment.
Wal-Mart continues to sell products such as Apple Inc's
(AAPL.O) iPad tablets and Barnes & Noble Inc's (BKS.N) Nook.
Searches for "Kindle" on the websites of Walmart and the
company's Sam's Club warehouse chain on Thursday brought up
items such as cases and screen protectors used with the Kindle,
as well as e-readers and tablets from other companies.
Wal-Mart's decision to pull the plug on Kindles comes months
after Target Corp (TGT.N) stopped selling the products.
Shares of Wal-Mart were up 0.3 percent at $74.57 at midday
on Thursday, while shares of Amazon.com slipped 0.6 percent to
$260.02.
