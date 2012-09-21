Overview -- United Parcel Service Inc.'s credit metrics have weakened as a result of increased exposure to multiemployer pension plans (MEPPs) in recent years. -- This, coupled with the company's plans to continue making significant shareholder rewards while pursuing a large acquisition, has led us to conclude that credit metrics will remain below our previous expectations. -- We are lowering our ratings on UPS by one notch, including lowering the long-term corporate credit rating to 'A+' from 'AA-', and removing the ratings from CreditWatch. -- The negative outlook reflects the potential for a further downgrade if FFO to debt (before adjusting for MEPPs) falls to the mid-30% area due to profit pressures, higher-than-expected shareholder rewards, or increased pension obligations. Rating Action On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) to 'A+' from 'AA-'. We also lowered its short-term credit rating to 'A-1' from 'A-1+'. We have removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Feb. 17, 2012. The outlook is negative. Rationale The downgrade reflects our assessment of UPS'credit profile, including the impact of increased multiemployer pension plan (MEPP) exposure, current financial policies, and the likely acquisition of TNT Express N.V. (BBB+/Watch Pos/A-2). Even if the TNT transaction is not completed, we believe UPS' current and projected credit metrics no longer support the previous ratings. We characterize the company's business risk profile as "excellent" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate". UPS announced on March 19, 2012, that it had reached an agreement to acquire TNT for EUR9.50 per share in cash, or an estimated $6.77 billion. On May 3, 2012, UPS announced that it plans to finance the TNT transaction with $5 billion of cash and $1.8 billion of debt. It also announced that it plans to repurchase $1.5 billion of shares in both 2012 and 2013. We originally placed our UPS ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications on Feb. 17, 2012, after UPS acknowledged that it had made a proposal to acquire TNT for EUR9 per share in cash. TNT rejected the initial proposal but subsequently agreed to a sweetened deal. Initially, UPS had hoped to close the transaction in the third quarter of 2012. However, the European regulatory authorities have moved to a phase two review, which means that the transaction, if approved, would likely not close until late this year or early next year. We believe the transaction will enhance UPS' business profile by bolstering its position in Europe and providing it with growth opportunities in other international markets where it currently has limited presence. However, the transaction will initially cause credit metrics to deteriorate. Increased potential liabilities related to MEPPs have also weakened UPS' financial profile. We view the withdrawal liability related to these plans to be a debt equivalent. The withdrawal liability has increased because of record-low interest rates and low asset returns. In 2007, UPS withdrew from the troubled Central States pension plan by paying $6.1 billion (pretax). Last month, the company announced an agreement with the New England Teamsters and Trucking Industry Pension Fund to restructure its plan, which has reduced the company's total withdrawal liability somewhat. However, UPS' MEPP exposure remains significant and is a contributing factor to the downgrade. Given the company's current MEPP exposure, acquisition, and shareholder reward plans, we believe it is unlikely that credit metrics would return to the levels we expected in our previous ratings. The lower ratings reflect our expectation that funds from operation (FFO) to debt will remain 40%-50% over the next two years while the company integrates TNT. We also assume that this ratio will gradually improve closer to 50% over that period. We calculated FFO to debt by adjusting for cash in excess of $1 billion--which we view as "excess cash" and net against debt, operating leases, reported post-retirement obligations, and self insurance reserves. It excludes our adjustment for MEPP exposure, which is based on confidential information that UPS supplied to Standard & Poor's. We are not disclosing our MEPP-adjusted ratios because of confidentiality concerns. Including the MEPP exposure, we now view the company's financial profile as "intermediate." Our ratings on UPS reflect its very strong position in ground parcel delivery and substantial earnings and cash flow. Its participation in a competitive industry with some exposure to cyclical demand pressures somewhat offsets these strengths. UPS benefits from its position as the leading provider of ground package delivery in the U.S. and from its significant presence in domestic air express package delivery, international package delivery, and logistics services. Liquidity The short-term rating is 'A-1', reflecting UPS' strong cash-generating ability and liquidity, which significant investment requirements and likely efforts to reward shareholders somewhat offset. The liquidity designation reflects our belief that liquidity sources over the next year will exceed uses by at least 1.5x, the minimum level for a strong designation. We believe net sources would be positive even with an EBITDA decline of 30% and that the company would remain in compliance with key bank covenants. UPS has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, and has solid standing in the credit markets, having successfully issued debt during periods of tight credit. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $7.3 billion as of June 30, 2012. UPS plans to use $5 billion of cash to help fund the TNT transaction. UPS has two credit agreements with a consortium of banks. One of these agreements provides revolving credit facilities of $1.5 billion and expires in April 2013. The other provides revolving credit facilities of $1 billion and expires in April 2017. As of June 30, 2012, there were no borrowings under either facility. These facilities provide backup for commercial paper (CP). As of June 30, 2012, UPS had about $1.9 billion of CP outstanding. UPS spent $3.6 billion on share repurchases in 2008 (in conjunction with its change to a slightly less conservative financial policy), $561 million in 2009, $817 million in 2010, and $2.7 billion in 2011. During the first six months of 2012, the company spent $885 million and plans to repurchase $1.5 billion in total this year and the same amount in 2013. This compares with net cash from operating activities (as reported) of $8.4 billion in 2008, $5.3 billion in 2009, $3.8 billion in 2010, $7.1 billion in 2011, and $3.8 billion in the first six months of 2012. UPS scaled back its share repurchase program in 2009 and 2010 in the wake of the economic downturn and the weakening in its credit metrics but has since increased its share repurchases as earnings have rebounded. The company's plan to continue to make significant repurchases while also pursuing a large acquisition is one of the factors contributing to the downgrade. UPS also spends a significant amount on dividends. In 2011, dividends totaled about $2 billion. UPS spent $2 billion on capital expenditures in 2011 and $950 million in the first six months of 2012. It has stated that it expects to spend about $2.2 billion on capital expenditures in 2012. As a percentage of revenues, capital expenditures are running at the low end of the historical range (4% of revenues compared with the historical 5%-8% of revenues). Outlook The outlook is negative. We expect UPS to continue to generate strong cash flow and to manage its shareholder reward program in such a way as to maintain credit metrics near the levels we have indicated as appropriate for the lower ratings. We also expect the company to complete the TNT transaction and to finance it with the combination of cash and debt UPS has previously announced. If economic pressures cause cash flow and earnings to decline materially below our expectations, the company encounters unexpected problems integrating the TNT transaction, or pension obligations increase materially, such that FFO to debt falls to the mid-30% area (before adjusting for MEPPs) and we no longer believe it will improve to 50% over the next two years, we could lower the ratings. If the company restores credit metrics to the levels we expect, with FFO to debt of 40%-50% (before adjusting for MEPPs), and if the company encounters no TNT-related integration issues, we could revise the outlook to stable. United Parcel Service of America Inc. Corporate Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1 AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+ United Parcel Service Inc. Senior Secured A+ AA-/Watch Neg Senior Unsecured A+ AA-/Watch Neg Commercial Paper A-1 A-1+/Watch Neg UPS Global Treasury PLC Commercial Paper A-1 A-1+/Watch Neg United Parcel Service of America Inc. Senior Unsecured A+ AA-/Watch Neg