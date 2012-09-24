(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Agnes T. Crane
NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shaking a
financial watchdog is no easy feat. MetLife (MET.N) has been
trying to do so for nine months yet still has the Federal
Reserve’s teeth sunk into it. It’s now taking a different breed
of regulator for a walk in a case that epitomizes the folly of
U.S. bank regulation.
Back in December, the U.S. insurer with $825 billion of
assets struck a deal to sell a business to General Electric
(GE.N). The relatively small size belied its bigger
implications. Unloading $7 billion of deposits would free
MetLife from Fed oversight. The urgency became evident in March
when the company failed the agency’s stress test, which prevents
the return of cash to shareholders.
As originally structured, the sale to GE Capital’s
commercial banking division required a nod from the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp. Yet, the regulator, which is still
operating with an acting chairman, failed to take any action
after eight months. Last week, the two companies revamped the
deal in a way that could speed things along. GE Capital’s retail
bank will now be the buyer. The switcheroo means the FDIC is out
and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency steps in as
the one to give approval.
It’s not obvious why the FDIC hadn’t signed off. It could be
a simple case of bureaucratic red tape rather than anything
worrisome about insuring deposits sitting with GE. Even if it’s
a benign case of regulatory arbitrage, however, it’s a stark
reminder that large financial institutions still have room to
shop around for more favorable treatment among a multitude of
overlapping overseers.
It’s hardly reassuring in the post-Office of Thrift
Supervision age. The agency was the only one eliminated after
its pre-crisis failings supervising the likes of American
International Group (AIG.N) and Washington Mutual. The irony for
MetLife is that even if the sale to GE goes through, the insurer
would still potentially be big enough to be classified a
systemically important institution. That would mean even after
its three-watchdog monty, it would remain under the Fed’s paw.
CONTEXT NEWS
- U.S. insurer MetLife said on Sept. 21 it amended its
agreement to sell $7 billion of deposits to General Electric
Capital after the primary regulator Federal Deposit Insurance
Corp. failed to approve or deny the sale. The changed terms mean
the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency rather than the
FDIC will be the regulator charged with approving the sale.
- MetLife announced the sale in December last year.
- MetLife is selling the depository business so it won't be
regulated by the Federal Reserve as a bank holding company. In
March, the insurer failed the Fed’s stress test aimed at
assessing the health of large financial institutions it
regulates.
- MetLife filing: r.reuters.com/pad82t
