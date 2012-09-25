(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)(Adds Context News and links.)

By Rob Cox

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - With a key British regulatory judgment concerning News Corp’s (NWSA.O) satellite broadcaster BSkyB BSY.L cleared last week, Rupert Murdoch can focus on cleaving his newspaper empire. Critically for investors, that means it’s time to pick a leader. Wall Street Journal boss Robert Thomson appears in pole position, though his appointment would spark an editorial chain reaction of its own.

Whoever runs Spinco (the least-disparaging name used by its future employees) will have one of the hardest jobs in media. The Times of London hasn’t covered its costs for decades. The New York Post is a perennial cash sinkhole. Inside a vast conglomerate, the profitability, or lack thereof, of some papers was relatively inconsequential. To attract investors to a standalone print business, the red ink can’t flow so freely. In its last fiscal year, the publishing arm saw operating income drop 31 percent.

A chief executive with demonstrable news business nous might have the credibility to hack away at costs. That probably explains why the name of Murdoch confidant Thomson is making the rounds in New York and London media circles.

Thomson’s experience reshaping the financial broadsheet Murdoch overpaid to acquire four years ago, plus six years as editor of The Times, give him unmatched understanding of the assets and a gravitas with staff that no other News Corp executive exhibits. While Tom Mockridge has led News International since Rebekah Brooks left last year, he hasn’t worked at the Journal, which presents the most promising global opportunity for the separated company.

That’s especially important in the face of potentially renewed competition from the New York Times (NYT.N), where Mark Thompson, the former BBC director general with extensive battle scarring from tangling with Murdoch, has arrived as the new president and CEO.

As chief of a newly public company, of course, Thomson would need to relinquish editorial duties, kicking off a game of journalistic musical chairs. The guessing over who will lead the Journal is already in full swing internally, with editors Jerry Baker and Alan Murray seen as potential candidates. Wrenching changes at the Times might also lead to changes there.

For now, this may just be pub gossip for journalists. But for the spinoff of the newspaper arm to proceed as planned, it will need a chief relatively soon. Now certified “fit and proper” to run BSkyB, Murdoch needs to get cracking on getting News Corp out of the newspaper racket.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- Ofcom, the UK media regulator, said on Sept. 20 that BSkyB continued to satisfy its “fit and proper” test for holding a broadcasting license, in spite of a phone-hacking scandal at the company’s newspaper operations previously run by former chairman James Murdoch.

- The regulator clarified that the test applied to Murdoch, as well as his father Rupert and News Corp, whose 39 percent BSkyB holding gives it the ability to exert influence over the company. Ofcom’s report into the phone-hacking scandal was strongly critical of James, saying his conduct relating to the matter “repeatedly fell short of the conduct to be expected of him as a chief executive officer and chairman.”

- It added: “Ofcom considers that the evidence available to date does not provide a reasonable basis to conclude that James Murdoch deliberately engaged in any wrongdoing.”

RELATED COLUMNS

New Sky thinking [ID:nL5E8KK460]

The man from Auntie [ID:nL4E8JF2DT]

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [COX/]

(Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Martin Langfield)

((rob.cox@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS NEWSCORP/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.