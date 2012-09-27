TORONTO, Sept 27 Research In Motion Ltd RIM.TO reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday and the struggling BlackBerry maker managed to increase its cash pile in the run-up to the launch of its make-or-break line of next generation devices.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company reported a net loss of $235 million or 45 cents a share, in its fiscal second quarter, ended Sept 1. That compared with a profit of $329 million, or 63 cents, in the same period a year earlier.

Excluding one-time restructuring-related items, the loss came in at $142 million, or 27 cents a share, in the quarter just ended.

Analysts, on average, had expected RIM to reported a loss of 46 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

RIM increased its cash to about $2.3 billion from $2.2 billion in the fiscal first quarter.

Having sufficient cash on hand is seen as crucial to a successful launch of RIM's line of revamped smartphones that will run on its new BlackBerry 10, or BB10 operating system.

The company has staked its future on BB10. A one-time smartphone pioneer, RIM's fortunes have faded as rivals such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) have taken market share form the BlackBerry with new slick devices like the iPhone 5 and Galaxy S III.

(Reporting by Euan Rocha, Alastair Sharp, Allison Martell and Cameron French)

