Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: UK Public Finances UpdateSept 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the United Kingdom's (UK) sovereign ratings
as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'AAA'
--Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'AAA'
--Country Ceiling affirmed at 'AAA'
--Short-term foreign currency rating affirmed at 'F1+'
The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs have been maintained at Negative.
The UK's 'AAA' rating is underpinned by a high-income, diversified and flexible
economy as well as robust institutions and a high degree of political and social
stability. The independent monetary policy framework, as well as sterling's
reserve currency status, affords the UK higher financial and economic policy
flexibility and debt tolerance than many of its high-grade peers. The gradual
improvement in the UK banking sector's capital and liquidity position has
further reduced the contingent liabilities arising from this sector. The long
average maturity of UK debt - the longest of any high-grade sovereign - also
adds to the debt tolerance of the UK as a benchmark borrower in its own
currency. Fitch judges the risk of a fiscal financing crisis to be negligible.
However, weaker than expected growth and fiscal outturns in 2012 have increased
pressure on the UK's 'AAA' rating, which has been on Negative Outlook since
March 2012. With a structural budget deficit second in size within the 'AAA'
category only to the US ('AAA'/Negative), and general government gross debt
(GGGD) approaching 100% of GDP in 2015-16 under Fitch's revised baseline
estimates - the upper limit of the level consistent with the UK retaining its
'AAA' status - the likelihood of a downgrade has therefore increased.
Global economic headwinds, including those emanating from the on-going eurozone
crisis, have compounded the drag on UK growth from private sector deleveraging
and fiscal consolidation as well as from depressed business and consumer
confidence, weak investment, and constrained credit growth. Fitch now expects
the economy to contract by 0.3% in 2012 compared to an expectation of growth of
0.8% when the UK sovereign rating was last formally reviewed in March 2012. The
weaker than anticipated economy is reflected in lower corporate tax returns and
higher public sector net borrowing, which in the five months to August was
GBP59bn compared to GBP48.4bn over the same period in 2011. In light of these
developments, Fitch has updated and revised its medium-term fiscal projections
for the UK.
Fitch expects only a weak recovery beginning in 2013 and output is not expected
to surpass its 2007 pre-crisis peak until 2014. However, the relative resilience
of the labour market underscores the continuing uncertainty regarding the
medium-term growth potential of the UK economy. Fitch has not revised its
previous judgement that the potential annual growth rate of the UK economy is
around 2.25% and this assumption is reflected in Fitch's latest economic and
fiscal projections published today (see the Special Report, 'UK Public Finances
Update' at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch projects that GGGD and the government's preferred measure - public sector
net debt excluding financial interventions (PSND ex) - will peak in 2015-16 at
over 97% and 80% of GDP, respectively, before registering a decline in 2016-17.
This is one year later than the authorities' supplementary target of having PSND
ex decline as a share of GDP in 2015-16, and compares to a previous Fitch
projected GGGD peak of about 94% of GDP in March 2012. Fitch's projections
assume that the commitment by the Chancellor in last year's Autumn Statement of
an additional GBP8bn and GBP15bn of deficit-reduction measures in 2015-16 and
2016-17 respectively will be implemented, though they fall outside the term of
the current government and have yet to be specified. It is also assumed that the
government implements its consolidation programme as laid out in the 2012
Budget. Fitch's projections are consistent with the government continuing to
target a cyclically adjusted current balance by the end of the rolling,
five-year forecast period.
The revised profile of Fitch's projections show debt peaking at a higher level
and one year later than was the case when Fitch revised the Outlook on the UK's
'AAA' rating to Negative from Stable. In line with Fitch's Sovereign Rating
Methodology and previous commentary, with general government gross debt to GDP
ratio forecast to approach 100%, the likelihood of a rating downgrade has
increased. Nonetheless, Fitch recognises the heightened uncertainty surrounding
its economic and fiscal projections and re-affirms its previous guidance that in
the absence of adverse shocks, Fitch does not expect to resolve the Negative
Outlook until 2014.
The Negative Outlook on the UK rating reflects the very limited fiscal space, at
the 'AAA' level, to absorb further adverse economic shocks in light of the UK's
elevated debt levels and uncertain growth outlook.
A downgrade of the UK's 'AAA' sovereign rating would likely be triggered by the
following:
-- General government gross debt failing to stabilise below 100% of GDP and on a
firm downward path towards 90% of GDP over the medium-term.
-- Discretionary fiscal easing that resulted in government debt peaking later
and higher than currently forecast.
-- A material downward revision of the assessment of the UK's medium-term growth
potential.
Better than forecast economic and fiscal performance than currently expected
would likely result in the stabilisation of the rating Outlook and
re-affirmation of the UK's 'AAA' status. In the absence of adverse shocks, Fitch
does not expect to resolve the Negative Outlook until 2014. The agency's latest
medium-term economic and fiscal projections are set out in a new Special Report,
'UK Public Finances Update', available at www.fitchratings.com.