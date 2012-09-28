* Aetna expands coverage for Provenge cancer vaccine

* Includes patients whose cancer has spread to brain, lungs

* Does not include patients whose cancer has spread to liver

* Stock closes up 3.9 percent at $4.81.

By Toni Clarke

Sept 28 Health insurer Aetna Inc (AET.N) said on Friday it will pay for a greater number of patients to receive Provenge, a prostate cancer drug made by Dendreon Corp DNDN.O, sending Dendreon's shares up as much as 10 percent.

Aetna will now provide coverage for patients with metastatic prostate cancer who have failed to respond to hormone therapy and whose disease has spread to the lungs or the brain.

Previously, patients whose cancer spread to the brain or lungs were not covered. Patients whose disease has spread to the liver still are not covered.

Dendreon's shares closed 3.9 percent higher at $4.81 on Nasdaq. Earlier in the day, they rose as high as $5.10.

Provenge, the first personalized, therapeutic vaccine to reach the market, took off to a disappointing start amid confusion among physicians over reimbursement.

In 2011, it generated just $213.5 million, roughly half of what the company had originally projected. It costs roughly $93,000 per treatment.

"Dendreon sees this as a positive policy update for patients with advanced prostate cancer who may be eligible for Provenge," Dendreon said in a statement.

Provenge was approved in the United States in April 2010 and has been plagued by controversy ever since. Provenge extended median survival by 4.1 months, to 25.8 months from 21.7 months, in a clinical trial.

(Additional reporting by Debra Sherman in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler)

