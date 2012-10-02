Oct 2 - Fitch Ratings downgrades its rating on the Chicago Board of
Education, IL's (the board) approximately $6.1 billion in outstanding unlimited
tax general obligation (ULTGO) bonds to 'A' from 'A+'. The Rating Outlook
remains Negative.
SECURITY
The bonds are general obligations, payable from unlimited ad valorem taxes
levied against all taxable property in the City of Chicago (Chicago or the
city).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRIKE SETTLEMENT REDUCES FLEXIBILITY: The labor agreement following the recent
Chicago Teachers' Union (CTU) strike results in considerable increased costs to
the Chicago Public Schools (CPS). The increases come at a time of highly
stressed operations, when Fitch believes spending reductions are imperative to
maintaining fiscal stability. Officials expect the agreement to be ratified this
month.
BUDGETARY GAP LOOMS LARGE: Prior to the settlement CPS had already planned to
nearly deplete reserves in fiscal 2013 and also faces a large budget gap for
fiscal 2014. The gap arises from the use of reserves to balance the current
fiscal year's budget and a dramatic jump in pension costs in fiscal 2014.
NEGATIVE OUTLOOK MAINTAINED: Fitch believes dramatic changes are necessary over
the next several months to support operating and fixed cost spending in fiscal
2014. While the board has made significant budget cuts in past years and
maintained moderate albeit volatile reserve levels, the coming challenges now
appear considerably greater than they have been historically.
PENSION WEAKNESS: Weak pension funded ratios were exacerbated by payment
deferrals for the teachers' plan in fiscal years 2011-2013. The City of Chicago
plan in which non-teachers participate is even more poorly funded. Other
post-employment benefits (OPEB) are similarly underfunded but annual payments
are capped at $65 million.
UNFAVORABLE DEBT POSITION: The district's debt levels are above average with
very slow amortization. CPS is considering debt restructurings that would delay
some principal repayment, further slowing amortization.
CAPITAL PLAN REDUCED: Expectations for future capital spending are down
significantly from prior plans. However, Fitch believes maintenance-related
needs may exceed planned spending.
ECONOMY RECOVERING SLOWLY: Chicago (rated 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch)
benefits from a large and diverse economic core whose employment base and
housing market are nonetheless under substantial stress.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
PERSISTENT FISCAL 2014 GAP: A further rating downgrade might result if CPS is
unable to address the large upcoming budget gap without implementing measures
that reduce future financial flexibility, such as further deferral of fixed cost
payments.
MOUNTING FIXED COSTS: Fitch believes management's ability to address mounting
fixed costs, including full funding of annual pension contributions and
increased debt service, will be tested. Inability to contain growth in these
costs would be an additional rating concern.
CREDIT PROFILE:
CPS served 404,151 students in school year 2011/2012 in a district with 675
schools that is coterminous with the city. Enrolment trends are slowly declining
and management reports its demographer projects continued declines of about 1%
annually.
STRIKE SETTLEMENT INCREASES COSTS, REDUCES FLEXIBILITY
The settlement of the recent CTU strike results in notable cost increases over
its four-year term through fiscal 2016. The fourth year of the contract will be
implemented at CPS's option, with CTU approval. The contract includes COLAs,
step and lane increases, and the addition of 512 positions to accommodate a
longer school day. CTU represents about 74% of board employees.
Prior to the tentative agreement Fitch cited the need for CPS to address a
large, $770 million budgetary imbalance in fiscal 2014 (14.9% of fiscal 2013
budgeted spending). The settlement makes that challenge even greater and, Fitch
believes, narrows the options for achieving it as salary and wage increases are
already built in. Fitch believes long-term savings included in the agreement
primarily avoid, rather than reduce, future costs. These include eliminating a
pension enhancement program, reducing sick day accumulation, and changing the
step increase structure.
RESERVES HISTORICALLY HAVE BEEN MODERATE BUT VOLATILE
Fiscal 2011 ended with a large operating surplus after transfers of $316 million
and a sound unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of committed, assigned,
and unassigned under GASB 54) of $521 million or 10.6% of spending. Both the
surplus and the balance were much improved from fiscal 2010, which ended with a
general fund operating deficit of $102 million and an unreserved balance of 4.1%
of spending.
While the build-up of reserves provided a sound cushion for the financial
pressures to come, it was garnered primarily through non-recurring sources.
These included the release of city tax increment funds ($127 million), a debt
restructuring ($110 million), pension relief ($400 million per year through
fiscal 2013), and federal stimulus funds through the EduJobs program ($50
million per year through fiscal 2012).
The district projects a drawdown of $110 million in fiscal 2012, resulting in an
ending unrestricted general fund balance of $410 million or a still-solid 8.4%
of spending. Results reflect continued pension relief, EduJobs funding, and the
suspension of a contractual 4% salary increase based on projected financial
strain. CPS estimates the annual cost of an unfavorable ruling in this latest
suit by the CTU at $80 million. Favorably, state aid payment delays had lessened
by the end of fiscal 2012 to one month from three.
FISCAL 2013 BUDGET DEPLETES RESERVES, SETS UP LARGE GAP FOR FISCAL 2014
The proposed fiscal 2013 budget includes use of all but $61 million in
unrestricted reserves to cover a $31 million projected revenue decline (despite
a 1.5% property tax increase) and a $286 million increase in spending from
fiscal 2012 estimated results. The revenue decline largely reflects a drop in
state funding, including an increase in general state aid and a slowdown in
payments. Fitch believes the additional spending related to the CTU contract
will be accommodated mainly with non-recurring actions.
Fitch views the fiscal 2013 budget situation with particular concern given a
required $338 million increase in pension spending in fiscal 2014 to $534
million (10.3% of budgeted fiscal 2013 spending). Fitch believes significant
actions will be necessary in fiscal 2014 to avoid a deficit position. Fitch's
concern that near-term non-recurring solutions will come at the expense of
longer-term flexibility is heightened given the increased size of the gap and
reduced ability to achieve productivity gains from labor. Recent examples of
such solutions include the deferred pension payments and debt restructuring that
deferred principal payments.
Recent financial management turnover is an additional challenge for the
district. The CFO was just replaced and senior management vacancies include the
controller, and treasurer positions.
PENSION LIABILITIES CONSISTENT WITH WEAK REGIONAL NORMS
Pension funded ratios have dropped significantly in the last several years due
to a combination of lower-than-expected investment returns and payment deferrals
for the CTU plan granted by the state for fiscal years 2011 - 2013. As of June
30, 2011 the plan was 59.9% funded, or 51.4% using a 7% return rate, compared to
79.7% and 68.4%, respectively, in fiscal 2008. District non-teachers participate
in even more poorly funded city plans.
The increased pension payment beginning in fiscal 2014 is needed to bring
payments up to the level required to increase the CTU plan's funded ratio to 90%
by fiscal 2059. Fitch does not believe this is an aggressive goal with respect
to addressing the unfunded liability and expects the district will be challenged
to meet it.
A state special legislative session in August 2012 failed to produce an
agreement on pension reform. Fitch views this with concern given the magnitude
of the challenge. Other post-employment benefits (OPEB) are similarly
underfunded but annual payments are capped at $65 million, leaving an increasing
burden for employees and retirees. Fitch is concerned about not only these plans
but other city, Cook County, and State of Illinois plans which are all poorly
funded.
DEBT CONSTRAINTS MAY HINDER ABILITY TO ADDRESS FUTURE CAPITAL NEEDS
The district's overall debt levels are above average at 6.7% of market value,
with very slow amortization of 31% in 10 years, the result of long-dated debt
and restructurings. Fitch believes additional restructurings are possible,
further slowing amortization. However, Fitch views positively a reduction in
variable rate debt to 23% from 49% in the last five years. Management has worked
to stagger liquidity facility expiration dates to reduce rollover risk, and
reports favorable bids for recent liquidity agreements.
Planned capital spending has been reduced to $100 - 200 million annually through
fiscal 2017, compared to $500 - 700 million spent in each fiscal year between
fiscal 2009 and fiscal 2012. Fitch views positively management's attempts to
reduce its debt burden but is concerned that slated amounts will be insufficient
to keep up with essential capital maintenance needs on the district's vast and
aging facilities.
ECONOMY SHOWING SOME IMPROVEMENT
Chicago serves as the economic and cultural hub for the Midwest region, and
maintains good prospects for long-term stability if not growth. The city gained
over 30,000 jobs in 2011 primarily in professional and business services despite
reductions in both manufacturing and public service. Chicago's population
totaled 2.7 million in 2011, down 7% from the 2000 census, but still accounts
for 21% of the state's entire population.
Socioeconomic indicators are mixed with elevated unemployment and individual
poverty rates, slightly below average per capita income levels, but strong
educational attainment levels. As of July 2012, the city's unemployment rate at
10.5% was still well above the state and national averages. A 2.7% boost to
employment drove a notable improvement in the rate from the 12.3% recorded in
July 2011.
