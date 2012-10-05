By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK Oct 5 China was the world's
turbocharged engine of growth for years, and U.S. technology,
energy and industrial companies fattened their profit margins
even if business struggled in other areas.
That's changing now, and it is hurting those companies and
by extension overall earnings for S&P 500 index companies.
Recent data shows the pace of growth in the world's second
largest economy may slow for a seventh quarter, straining
earnings in the technology and materials sectors.
The third quarter is shaping up for weaker earnings. Thomson
Reuters data through Friday shows 90 companies in the S&P 500
have lowered outlooks versus 21 raised outlooks for a 4.3 ratio
of negative to positive outlooks, the weakest showing since the
third quarter of 2001.
While Europe remains the primary drag for globally focused
companies, China's struggles are climbing the list.
Of the companies that warned for this quarter, 6 percent
cited China for their declines, according to Thomson Reuters.
China, a large trade partner with Europe, has seen its
growth slowing as the euro zone has been unable to solve its
debt crisis.
CHINA AND WORLD GROWTH
The hit from China is both direct in slower sales by
technology firms and indirect since reduced growth damages
energy prices, sapping earnings of energy-related firms.
"The challenge on China is that if you do the math on a
weighted GDP basis, 53 percent of world growth next year comes
from China. So if China slows more than we expect, it will
present a challenge," said Greg Hayes, chief financial officer
of United Technologies Corp (UTX.N).
More than 90 companies in the S&P 500 derive 10 percent or
more of their revenue from the Asia-Pacific region, Japan
excluded, according to a Thomson Reuters analysis.
UTX has seen slowing demand in China for heating and cooling
systems, as well as elevators, as Beijing works to rein in new
construction. Other large multinational companies are feeling
the effects as well. Recent caution by companies such as FedEx
Corp (FDX.N) and General Electric (GE.N) regarding the
challenging economy confirms that.
"What you are seeing is this slowdown in Europe really
ripple across the globe, really moving eastward through Europe,
China, Japan and the United States," said Paul Mendelsohn, chief
investment strategist at Windham Financial Services in
Charlotte, Vermont.
At Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N), which last week lowered its 2015
profit target, Chief Executive Doug Oberhelman said that the
heavy equipment maker's trajectory over the next few years will
be closely tied to China's pace of growth.
"The big catalyst there is going to be when and how much we
see China start to turn," Oberhelman told investors.
DISAPPOINTING QUARTER
Looking deeper into the impact across sectors, data shows
technology and materials companies derive a large portion of
their revenues from China, putting them at risk for a
disappointing quarterly performance.
For the third quarter, technology earnings are expected to
grow 2.3 percent on a year-over-year basis, down from a 13.1
percent growth rate forecast on July 1. The picture for
materials firms is worse - with a projected earnings decline of
24 percent now, compared with a 3.3 percent decline estimated in
July.
"When you come down to trading relationships with China you
are dealing with the two sectors that in general have the
biggest non-U.S. sales exposure and specifically the biggest
sales exposure to Asia in general. That would be tech and
materials," said Sandy Lincoln, chief market strategist at BMO
Asset Management U.S. in Chicago.
Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O), which recently said it would
cut its work force in an effort to deal with a slowdown, may be
one such casualty. Detail from the chip-gear maker's
third-quarter results show the company derived 10.8 percent of
its revenue from China and 73 percent from Asia as a whole.
Other tech companies with heavy exposure to the Asia-Pacific
region, excluding Japan, include Broadcom Corp (BRCM.O), Micron
Technology Inc (MU.O), Intel Corp (INTC.O) and Advanced Micro
Devices Inc AMD.N.
Some of these have seen their estimates hit hard. AMD
quarterly earnings estimates are down 21 percent in the past 90
days, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Micron's
estimates have fallen by 12 percent and Intel's are down by 11
percent.
IMPACT ON COMMODITIES
Materials stocks, which benefited as China's infrastructure
expansion drive increased demand for commodities, will also be
sensitive to a slowdown in the region.
On an annualized basis, Newmont Mining (NEM.N) derived 23.8
percent of its revenue from the Asia Pacific region, excluding
Japan, last year.
For the third quarter, Newmont is expected to post earnings
of 99 cents per share on revenue of $2.62 billion. Analyst
expectations for per-share results are down 8 percent in the
past 90 days, according to StarMine.
Similarly, Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold (FCX.N), which
derives about 19 percent of its revenue from Asia Pacific, has
seen its estimates fall by about 18 percent in the last three
months.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Additonal reporting by Scott
Malone in Boston; Editing by Kenneth Barry)
Keywords: USA EARNINGS/CHINA
