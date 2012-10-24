(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Robert Cyran
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Why do investors
prefer Amazon (AMZN.O) to Apple (AAPL.O)? Sure, the gadget
maker’s market capitalization is far larger. Yet investors are
willing to pay almost nine times as much for the retailer’s
estimated earnings. That looks expensive in any case. But it’s
also odd, because Amazon perpetually promises more jam tomorrow,
while Apple delivers it.
Both companies are growing revenue at similar rates – just
under 30 percent a year. But it’s no contest when it comes to
the bottom line. Amazon runs at about break-even – it scraped
out a measly $7 million of income from $12.8 billion of sales
last quarter. Apple’s 25 percent net margin, meanwhile,
generated $8.8 billion of black ink.
Of course, what matters to Wall Street is the future. Amazon
is valued at 100 times estimated 2013 earnings because investors
think its position as the leading internet retailer, digital
content and gadget seller will eventually unleash a torrent of
profit.
Meanwhile, Apple’s valuation implies its profit growth will
come under pressure. Its stock is valued at 11.6 times next
year’s estimated earnings. That’s the same multiple as the S&P
500. Strip out Apple’s huge cash pile and its multiple drops to
just nine times earnings.
But if either company’s business looks more solid, it’s
Apple’s. It doesn’t compete on price, instead relying on other
attributes like quality. Just look at how it has positioned the
iPhone and the new iPad mini. Amazon, on the other hand, has a
long-standing history of slashing prices to fight rivals. It has
built an advanced IT and logistics operation as well.
But one critical financial metric suggests Amazon’s moat may
be weaker than it appears. Its return on invested capital has
been falling steadily. In 2009 it was more than 40 percent. In
this year’s second quarter it stood at just 11 percent. That
could mean Amazon is investing in businesses – whether its
robotic distribution systems or corporate IT on-demand services.
But profitable opportunities for Amazon may simply be drying up.
Apple’s return on invested capital in the past quarter was
about four times as high as Amazon’s, implying no such
trade-off. Investors would be better off buying Apple today and
ignoring Amazon’s promise of jam tomorrow.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:
www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
CONTEXT NEWS
- Amazon and Apple both report quarterly earnings on Oct. 25
after the stock market closes. Analysts expect the internet
retailer’s sales to grow 28 percent when compared to the same
period last year, and that it will lose 8 cents per share.
- Apple’s revenue is expected to grow 27 percent to $36
billion, while earnings per share are projected to rise 25
percent to $8.81.
RELATED COLUMNS
Hey ladies [ID:nL1E8LNB8U]
Crispy Apple [ID:nL1E8G367T]
Tale of two moats [ID:nL2E8IR59U]
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on [CYRAN/]
(Editing by Antony Currie and Martin Langfield)
((robert.cyran@thomsonreuters.com))
Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS APPLE/AMAZON
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.