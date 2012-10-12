(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Antony Currie
NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - There is one
clear and simple message from "Bull by the Horns," Sheila Bair's
account of her five years in charge of the U.S. Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp: financial regulators still need a good kick up
the backside. Bair is not one to pull her punches - she delivers
her poor opinion of several financial CEOs in the first couple
of pages of her tell-all, and doesn't stop there in her
critiques of America’s banking system.
Much of her ire, though, is reserved for fellow watchdogs,
almost all of whom she regards as too chummy with their charges.
Tim Geithner, the Treasury secretary and former head of the New
York Federal Reserve, receives much of her scorn - not least for
appearing to put Citigroup's (C.N) survival above most other
considerations during the height of the financial crisis that
began in 2008. The most troubling part of her argument is the
contention that not enough has been done since the crisis to
remedy such biases.
Of course, as America’s credit-fueled housing and private
equity bubbles inflated in 2006, most financial regulators
looked pretty supine, including the FDIC. Bair bypasses most of
this, preferring to concentrate on what she seems to feel she
and her organization got right. That's to be expected from an
autobiography, especially one written by a long-time Washington
insider - she was an adviser to Senator Bob Dole in the 1980s
and made an unsuccessful run for a seat in the U.S. Congress in
1990.
But as the primary regulator - or from the vantage point of
failing institutions the grim reaper - for thousands of banks
the FDIC arguably failed to quell the rapid rise in real-estate
lending or the growing tendency among some banks to seek out
less secure forms of balance sheet funding. That could have
avoided the regulator having to seize some 450 banks since 2008.
In one telling example, she confesses that neither she nor her
senior staff knew what structured investment vehicles were until
they collapsed in 2007 - despite a number of banks having
sizable SIV operations for almost two decades.
That, though, is a symptom of how lax supervision of
America's banks had become, regardless of which of the many –
too many - regulators was ultimately responsible. Recall this
was an era in which the hapless Office of Thrift Supervision,
which was supposed to keep tabs on big failures like Washington
Mutual and IndyMac, called the banks it was supposed to oversee
"customers" and allowed some of them to backdate capital
infusions so they looked healthier than they in fact were.
What distinguished Bair from other watchdogs was her quick
adaptation to new realities as the crisis afflicting the
financial services industry grew more apparent. According to her
account, she was one of the few to try to tackle both the ever
weakening mortgage-lending standards in the early days of the
crisis, and to reject the groupthink mentality that convinced
some of her peers, not to mention many bank CEOs, to ignore
obvious problems.
That was apparent, in Bair’s telling, in the failure of two
big retail banks during the crisis, Washington Mutual and
Wachovia. The FDIC was convinced that both were in trouble,
while their primary regulators - the OTS and the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency, respectively - were adamant that
both were just fine. The absurdity of their position hits home
most obviously when, just hours after a joint regulators call in
which OCC staff repeat their absolute faith in Wachovia, the
agency’s boss John Dugan calls Bair to tell her that his team
was wrong: Wachovia was going under.
Worse, Bair doesn't just accuse other regulators of allowing
banks to arbitrage their regulators – that is, allowing them to
choose the most pliant watchdog. She also describes how they
fostered this race to the bottom themselves by proposing rules
or alterations to rules that would, on the surface at least,
leave their banks looking fine while penalizing those falling
under other agencies' purview.
Some of Bair’s heroics, of course, are due to the FDIC’s
unique structure as the only regulator that principally relies
on self-funding rather than taxpayers. It charges banks a fee
for insuring their deposits, and uses those levies to finance
the cost of failing banks, giving it skin in the game. Bair
cites this as a source of some tension as Geithner and his
predecessor at Treasury, Hank Paulson, enviously regarded the
FDIC’s reserves during the crisis. Bair relates how the two of
them essentially forced onto her agency the plan to guarantee
bank debt and to offer financial support for Citi's ultimately
failed bid for Wachovia. Wells Fargo (WFC.N) later trumped Citi
in a deal brokered by Bair herself.
Bair’s tell-all has some faults. She adopts a rather
simplistic view of securitization, appearing not to understand
that players were taking risks, but simply ignoring them. Her
contention that Bear Stearns did not need saving appears at odds
with her more sanguine take on Lehman Brothers. Still, Bair has
laid out a convincing manifesto that bank regulators need to be
mindful of their priorities to protect taxpayers and the system
over the needs of bankers. Above all, she raises the bar for the
inevitable accounts of the historic crisis to come from
Geithner, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and others.
CONTEXT NEWS
- "Bull by the Horns: Fighting to Save Main Street from Wall
Street and Wall Street from Itself" by Sheila Bair is published
by Free Press. Bair was chairman of the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp between 2006 and 2011.
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on [CURRIE/]
