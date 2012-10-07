By Doris Frankel
Oct 7 Options traders in the U.S. stock market
are getting their bets in place in case the U.S. economy tumbles
down the "fiscal cliff," or worse, if the U.S. presidential
election is so close that the result is disputed.
The stock market has been relatively calm in recent weeks in
the face of uncertainty over the Nov. 6 election and concerns
that the economy could be pitched into a new recession because
of substantial tax rises and government spending cuts - the
so-called fiscal cliff – due to hit early next year unless
Congress agrees to cancel or delay them.
Some option traders already are starting to build up
protective positions on these big risks. [ID:nL1E8L2COM] In an
environment of subdued volatility, the cost of doing so is
relatively low, making it advantageous to take out insurance in
case Washington remains gridlocked for an extended period after
the election and the markets are roiled.
According to InTrade, current odds show President Barack
Obama will be re-elected. However, expectations are Republicans
should maintain control of at least the House of Representatives
and possibly gain marginal control of the Senate.
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's strong
performance against Obama in the first of three debates last
Wednesday night has improved his odds, though not yet enough to
put him ahead in the polls.
The biggest shock would be if the election was so close that
there was a legal battle over who won, mirroring the struggle
between George W. Bush and Al Gore in 2000. That could further
hurt the chances of compromise in Washington, and spook
investors and the credit ratings agencies.
In the 2000 battle, Gore emerged as the winner of the
popular vote but the results in Florida were disputed. Legal
arguments dragged on for a month before Bush was declared the
winner in Florida by 537 votes, thus giving him a margin in the
Electoral College and the presidency.
During those weeks, the CBOE Volatility Index .VIX on an
intraday basis crossed above 30 on more than one occasion,
suggesting heightened anxiety. The widely watched gauge of
investor anxiety ended at 14.33 on Friday, under its long-term
average of 20.5 and well below the panic levels of 40 and higher
seen last year during the worst of the euro zone crisis and
after the U.S. lost its triple-A credit rating.
The S&P 500 .SPX fell about 5 percent to 1359.99 between
election day and when the election result was finally resolved
in mid-December.
Given the fiscal problems and weak economy, the impact of
any disputed election would likely be greater this time around.
The chances of a close call and subsequent legal disputes may
have increased given there are already court battles over voter
identification laws introduced in a series of states.
HIGHER-MAGNITUDE SHOCK
Futures contracts on the VIX fell Friday, though they show
traders expect some additional volatility by year-end.
"We think the VIX will rise above 25 at some point over the
next two months and possibly spike into a significantly
higher-magnitude shock," said MKM Partners derivatives
strategist Jim Strugger. A rising VIX, a 30-day risk forecast of
stock market volatility, usually corresponds with a fall in
stocks.
More telling is the rising bearish positioning in the S&P
500. As of Friday morning, open interest in November SPX put
contracts was at 823,000 contracts, more than double the 384,720
outstanding SPX November call options contracts, according to
options analytics firm Livevol in San Francisco.
Strugger recommends a number of strategies in single-stock
positions as a hedge, such as puts, put spreads and collars,
which involves an investor selling an out-of-the-money call to
fund the purchase of an out-of-the-money put, for December
and/or January positions.
Michael Schwartz, chief options strategist at Oppenheimer &
Co, has set up an election protection strategy which involves
buying inexpensive downside 1400 November puts on the S&P 500
Index to partially hedge a portfolio. The strategy limits
downside risk while still allowing room for gains.
Regardless of who wins the presidency, the budget decisions
facing lawmakers could make the end of the year a rollercoaster.
"The U.S. election may be a red herring, where the true
issue may be the fiscal cliff after the election," said Steve
Place, a founder of options analytics firm
investingwithoptions.com in Mobile, Alabama.
Investors more worried about the fiscal cliff could use a
put diagonal spread on the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average
exchange-traded fund (DIA.P), Place said. Such a strategy gives
the investor wider downside protection after November
expiration, a bet that the election itself will be relatively
calm, but the fiscal cliff will cause more volatility.
Place said a purchase of the DIA January 2013 $133 put
strike and a sale of the DIA November $131 put strike would
provide modest downside protection to about $125 into November,
corresponding to about 12,500 on the Dow industrials .DJI. The
Dow is currently at 13,610.15, which would roughly correspond to
the DIA ETF at about $136; it closed at $135.96 Friday.
If the DIA is above $125 per share and below $133, which
would require there to be a substantial correction in the Dow
but not a crash, the investor stands to make between 30 and 100
percent on the position by November expiration. The January put
leaves investors with more significant downside protection.
CALM CURRENTLY PREVAILS
With the S&P 500 at 1,460, up 16 percent on the year,
volatility is low. Gareth Feighery, a founder of options
education firm www.MarketTamer.com in Philadelphia, said
conservative investors can exploit this calm to pick up
relatively inexpensive puts as protection.
Puts, contracts granting the right to sell the underlying
security at a fixed price by a certain date, can help investors
insure their stock holdings against adverse price swings, while
a call gives the buyer a chance to profit on a price rise.
With the risk of volatility spiking on whoever wins the
election, the reward for purchasing at-the-money puts on the
SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY.P) is attractive, Feighery said.
For example, the $146 SPY January strike put for a cost of
$4.90 factors in a decline of about 3.3 percent by expiration.
That would translate to a fall to about 1,413 for the S&P 500
Index .SPX .INX. The strategy will protect investors from
any sharp pullback in the market by year-end.
Some traders are also suggesting playing key sectors based
on the results of the election.
One example is the health care sector, which has been
volatile during the Obama administration because of reforms to
extend health insurance to tens of millions of Americans. Romney
has vowed to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but his ability to
do so may be constrained by Congress.
Health insurer Aetna Inc (AET.N) has already placed a $7.3
billion wager on the law not being repealed, said Brent Archer,
options analyst at options research firm InvestorsObserver.com,
in Charlottesville, Virginia. In August, Aetna agreed to pay a
20 percent premium for Coventry Health Care Inc CVH.N to
expand its footprint in the U.S. government-backed Medicare and
Medicaid programs. [ID:nL2E8JK096].
For a bullish to neutral trade on Aetna, Archer likes the
January 2013 $36-$38 bull-put credit spread for a 40-cent credit
per share. That trade will make investors a 25 percent return as
long as Aetna shares are above $38 at January expiration. They
closed Friday at $41.66.
A bull-put credit spread is a strategy where an investor
sells a put, then buys a lower-strike put - earning an initial
credit. Ideally, both options expire worthless and the investor
keeps the credit as profit on the trade.
No matter who wins the election, Mike Tosaw, a portfolio
manager at Know Your Options, an advisory firm in Chicago, does
not believe Congress will be able to cut spending enough to
reduce the national deficit. That will hurt the value of the
dollar, and makes precious metals a more attractive
investment.
Tosaw views precious metals, particularly the SPDR Gold
Trust (GLD.P) and the iShares Silver Trust (SLV.P), as long-term
investments that have potential upside no matter the outcome of
the election.
He said a collar is a good strategy to hedge against market
volatility. For example, a holder of the SLV or GLD ETFs can
sell a call that is about 10 percent out-of-the money and use
the proceeds to purchase a protective put that is equally
out-of-the-money.
"By doing that, you have 90 percent of your investment
protected," Tosaw said. "The downside is that the upside is
capped at about 10 percent profit."
