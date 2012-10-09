NEW YORK Oct 9 Private equity firm Bain Capital LLC is planning an initial public offering for Bright Horizons Family Solutions, a child care and early education provider it took private for $1.3 billion in 2008, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Bain, co-founded by U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney, has selected underwriters to handle a proposed stock offering of Bright Horizons that could come later this year, the three sources said. The people asked not to be named because the matter is not public.

Bain and Bright Horizons were not immediately available for comment.

Founded in 1986, Bright Horizons provides employer-sponsored child care and early education programs, and manages child care centers for companies, hospitals, universities and government agencies.

Bright Horizons is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. It has operations in North America, Europe and India.

(Reporting by Olivia Oran, Soyoung Kim and Greg Roumeliotis in New York)

((soyoung.kim@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 646 223 6033)) Keywords: BAIN BRIGHTHORIZONS/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.