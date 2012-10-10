(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Agnes T. Crane
NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Wells Fargo
(WFC.N) is stuck in the mortgage mire, just like other big U.S.
lenders. Warren Buffett’s favorite bank trades at a premium to
U.S. rivals like Bank of America (BAC.N) and JPMorgan (JPM.N),
partly thanks to a carefully cultivated “not Wall Street” image.
But the West Coast bank had no trouble cooking up its own
questionable home loans during the housing boom.
The latest exhibit is a new lawsuit in which the Manhattan
U.S. Attorney and the Department of Housing and Urban
Development accuse Wells of defrauding Uncle Sam by submitting
faulty loans to the government for taxpayer-backed insurance.
It’s a practice that appears to have been widespread in an
industry obsessed with feeding the mortgage machine in the heady
few years before the financial crisis struck in 2008.
Earlier this year, BofA paid $1 billion to settle similar
charges while Citigroup (C.N) forked over $158 million. The
“hundreds of millions of dollars” the government hopes to
recover from Wells could put the nation’s fourth largest bank
somewhere in the middle.
Wells is valued by investors like Buffett for avoiding many
of the pitfalls that have left competitors’ market valuations
languishing well below the book value of their assets. Wells
stock, in contrast, is trading at more than 1.3 times book value
even after the government suit. One reason is that Wells has
never embraced investment banking, even after buying Wachovia in
2008. That meant it dodged some of the crisis trouble that
afflicted other banks and avoided much of the euro zone-inspired
volatility that has hurt rivals since then.
Yet in other ways Wells has not behaved so differently from
big East Coast banks. For instance, back-office mistakes have
been costly. Wells and four other banks signed onto a $25
billion settlement to put accusations of dodgy foreclosure
paperwork behind them. The bank also forked over $175 million to
settle charges it discriminated unfairly in how it made home
loans.
In recent years, Wells’ relative health and its grounding in
domestic consumer lending have helped it increase its share of
the U.S. mortgage origination market to about a third as other
banks have pulled back. With that kind of dominant position, the
government’s latest legal move is a timely reminder that for all
its distance from Wall Street, the San Francisco-based bank is
hardly saintly.
