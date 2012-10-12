* Ellison's interest preliminary as sale process in early
By Ronald Grover and Nadia Damouni
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK - Oct 11 Oracle Corp's
ORCL.O Larry Ellison, known for his taste for the finer things
in life, is now intrigued by a multibillion dollar sports and
entertainment empire.
Ellison, who recently bought a Hawaiian island, is
interested in a potential bid for Anschutz Entertainment Group,
owned by fellow billionaire Phil Anschutz, according to two
people with knowledge of the situation.
Ellison's interest in AEG, whose owner wants initial bids in
the $10 billion range, is preliminary, the sources said.
One of the attractions for Ellison, the third wealthiest man
in America who has previously tried to buy sports teams and
failed, is that AEG would allow him to buy and relocate a
National Football League team to Los Angeles.
The auction for AEG has just started, with investment
bankers at Blackstone Advisory Partners (BX.N) sending initial
information to bidders earlier this week. The information
memorandum, which describes the business but has no financial
information, was expected to go to dozens of parties. [ID:
nL1E8L9001]
Ellison was expected to receive the information memorandum
this week, one of the sources said.
Representatives for Ellison, Anschutz and Blackstone
declined to comment.
Ellison's name adds to a growing list of billionaires, trade
buyers, private equity firms, investment firms and sovereign
wealth funds showing an initial interest in the business.
AEG's assets include stakes in the Los Angeles Lakers NBA
franchise, the LA Kings pro hockey team, more than 100 worldwide
entertainment and sports venues, and the AEG Live concert
promotion business.
GROWING LIST
The sports, entertainment and real estate venues in cities
such as Los Angeles, London and Shanghai make AEG a potential
target for a range of buyers, from real estate companies to
wealthy individuals looking for new diversions.
The list of potential AEG buyers includes investment firm
Guggenheim Partners LLC and private equity firms such as Thomas
H. Lee Partners LP, Bain Capital LLC and Colony Capital LLC.
Biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong, Los Angeles's
richest person with more than $7 billion, has also said he would
bid on AEG to use its sports and concert assets to promote a
healthy lifestyle to LA citizens.
Still, any deal for the company will be complex, and it
remains too early to say whether the initial interest will
eventually lead to AEG changing hands.
At around $10 billion for first round bids, Anschutz has set
the bar high on price, and he wants many things done his way.
The steep price will likely require buyers to form consortiums
to do the deal while sources have said Anschutz does not want to
break up the company.
The Oracle CEO’s interest comes after he actively sought to
buy sports teams in the past year. Earlier this year, Ellison
inquired about buying pro basketball's Memphis Grizzlies, team
owner Michael Heisley told local newspapers, emphasizing that
the talks were preliminary. Ellison never made a bid.
Oracle disclosed in a Sept. 21 filing that Ellison had
pledged 139 million Oracle shares, valued at $4.3 billion as of
Thursday, as "collateral to secure personal indebtedness".
Ellison’s plans for that money are not known, but he told CNBC
that he secured the credit "just in case I go shopping and
something catches my eye".
Parties will be able to place bids for AEG once pitch books
are submitted by the end of the month. Bidders are likely to
need to come up with bids in the "high single-digit, low
double-digit" billions of dollars to proceed to the next round,
sources have previously said.
(Reporting By Ronald Grover in Los Angeles and Nadia Damouni in
New York; Additional reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by
Paritosh Bansal and Edmund Klamann)
