By Daniel Indiviglio

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - After years of shunning the American housing market, investors may now be a little too keen. Shares of Realogy (RLGY.N), an operator of real-estate agencies, jumped about 25 percent from last week's IPO price. Other home-correlated stocks have also zoomed past their bubble-era levels: Home Depot (HD.N) is 66 percent above its 2005 high. Economic signals point to recovery, but not quite the bonanza investors seem to be anticipating.

Evercore (EVR.N) boss Roger Altman sees a boom by 2015, and he seems not to be alone. Shares of Zillow (Z.O), the realtor and price-gawking website, are up 39 percent since last October. Developer KB Home (KBH.N) has more than doubled over the past year, despite earnings only projected to turn modestly positive next year.

In addition to DIY retailer Home Depot's tremendous stock performance, paint-makers Sherwin-Williams (SHW.N) and Valspar (VAL.N) are up 256 percent and 152 percent, respectively, versus 2005 highs, and their price-to-earnings ratios are also higher. With few new homes being built, much of the rally may come down to Americans sprucing up existing homes. But year-to-second quarter earnings at these three firms are up 21 percent, 87 percent and 151 percent – not enough to account for the entire stock boost.

True, market indicators suggest the declines in housing prices are subsiding. S&P/Case-Shiller’s home price index rose six straight months through July. The same month, residential shadow inventory, the effective foreclosure pipeline, fell to 2.3 million units, down from near 3 million in late 2009, says CoreLogic.

That’s still a lot of homes for the market to absorb. Meanwhile, demand remains subdued with existing sales averaging 4.6 million annually in 2012 – half a million below the pre-boom rate. Sales aren’t likely to soar so long as unemployment remains elevated. Tighter underwriting and tarnished credit profiles will also foil potential buyers. Even Home Depot CEO Frank Blake admits that a recovery might not fully take hold for two years.

Slowly and steadily, American housing will recover, perhaps even to residential investment's long-term average of nearly five percent of GDP from about half that level today. But the stock market has priced in that enthusiasm already. Impatient investors are bound for disappointment.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Realogy, the parent of real-estate agency giants Coldwell Banker and Century 21, saw its stock jump 27 percent in its first day of trading, on Oct. 11.

- The same day, Home Depot Chief Executive Frank Blake told Reuters that the housing market is beginning to thaw, but that a full-blown recovery could still be two years off.

(Editing by Rob Cox and Martin Langfield)

