REFUNDING CERTIFICATE OF 10/15 PARTICIPATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2012-2022 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 10/18 JEFFERSON COUNTY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 8,415 NR/NR/NR INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 10/15 SALES TAX REFUNDING (HIGH RIDGE COMMONS COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT PROJECT) CONSISTING OF: $ 90M - SERIES A - TAXABLE $ 8,315M - SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/18 SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP BOARD OF WEEK OF 8,265 /AA+/ EDUCATION SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS 10/15 2012 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 10/10 ST. CHARLES COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 7,325 NR/AA-/NR MICHIGAN 10/15 2012 REFUNDING BONDS ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/18 CITY OF COTTLEVILLE, MISSOURI WEEK OF 6,770 A2// REFUNDING CERTIFICATE OF 10/15 PARTICIPATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2036 Day of Sale: 10/18 HUTCHINSON COMMUNITIY COLLEGE, WEEK OF 6,660 // KANSAS 10/15 REFUNDING CERTIFICATE OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2022 Day of Sale: 10/17 RAVENNA, OHIO WEEK OF 6,000 A2/NR/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX 10/15 BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/15 BELTON, MISSOURI WEEK OF 5,935 NR/NR/NR TAX INCREMENT & COMMUNITY 10/15 IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT REVENUE CONSISTING OF: $2,755M - SERIES A - TAXABLE $3,140M - SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/17 HARWICH, MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 5,700 /AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 10/15 SERIES 2012 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 10/16 GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OHIO WEEK OF 5,470 Baa1// LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/15 EXP/ / VARIOUS PURPOSE IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING SERIES 2012 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 10/17 MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 5,205 /AA/ WATER & SEWER REVENUE 10/15 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 10/16 PENNFIELD SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 4,460 /AA-/ 2012 REFUNDING BONDS 10/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BONDS *********BANK QUALIFIED************ MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/15 BROOKE COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA WEEK OF 4,065 /AA/ BOARD OF EDUCATION GENERAL 10/15 OBLIGATION PUBLIC SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2016 Day of Sale: 10/15 JACKSONVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,000 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS 10/15 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2018 Day of Sale: 10/17 MISSOURI DEVELOPMENT FINANCE BOARD WEEK OF 3,900 /AA/ INFRASTRUCTURE REFUNDING REVENUE 10/15 SERIES 2012E INDEPENDENCE EASTLAND MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2016 Day of Sale: 10/15 HIGHLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE, WEEK OF 3,700 // ILLINOIS 10/15 REFUNDING DEBT CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX BOND ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/18 TRAFFORD, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 3,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/15 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 10/17 RICH COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, UTAH WEEK OF 2,850 // REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/15 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver INSURANCE: UTAH SCHOOL ENHANCEMENT PROG. REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 10/16 GRAIN VALLEY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 2,765 /BBB/ TAX INCREMENT FINANCING REVENUE 10/15 MARKETPLACE BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 10/16 SAN BUENAVENTURA PUBLIC FACILITY WEEK OF 2,570 // FINANCE AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 10/15 (WASTE WATER) LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012A MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 10/18 PITTSBURG INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,545 /A+/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 10/15 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2018 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 10/16 CITY OF POST FALLS, IDAHO WEEK OF 2,275 // WATER REVENUE REFUNDING 10/15 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 10/16 POLK COUNTY, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 1,865 // GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES 10/15 ********BANK QUALIFIED************ MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/16 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,493,380 (in 000's)