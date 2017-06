IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 950,000 NR/AA/AA- AUTHORITY, NEW YORK 10/15 /EXP/EXP MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/15/2012 Day of Sale: 10/16 STATE PUBLIC WORKS BOARD OF THE WEEK OF 600,170 A2/BBB+/BBB+ STATE OF CALIFORNIA 10/15 LEASE REVENUE BONDS AND LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 2012 SERIES G 2012 SERIES H 2012 SERIES I 2012 SERIES J MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/17 Day of Sale: 10/18 CITIES OF DALLAS & FORTH WORTH WEEK OF 301,230 A1/A+/A+ DALLAS/FORT WORTH INTERNATIONAL 10/15 AIRPORT TEXAS JOINT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012G NON AMT MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland Day of Sale: 10/18 MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 246,000 A1/A+/A+ GEORGIA 10/15 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 10/16 BANNER HEALTH SYSTEM WEEK OF 240,000 // ARIZONA 10/15 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION WEEK OF 225,000 A3/A-/A- TURNPIKE SUBORDINATE REVENUE BONDS, 10/15 SERIES B OF 2012 & MOTOR LICENSE FUND-ENHANCED TURNPIKE SUBORDINATE SPECIAL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES B OF 2012 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 10/16/2012 Underlying ratings: A1/NR/AA Day of Sale: 10/17 UTAH COUNTY, UTAH WEEK OF 223,000 Aa1/AA+/NR HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 10/15 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT WEEK OF 210,000 A1/A/A+ MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/15/12 Day of Sale: 10/16 STATE OF MISSISSIPPI GENERAL WEEK OF 136,000 Aa2/AA/AA+ OBLIGATION BONDS 10/15 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/15/2012 Day of Sale: 10/16 COBB COUNTY KENNESTONE HOSPITAL WEEK OF 106,205 Aa3/AA-/ AUTHORITY, GEORGIA 10/15 WELLSTAR HEALTH SYSTEM HOSPITAL REVENUES MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 10/16 INDIANA UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 105,405 Aaa/AA+/NR CONSISTING OF: 10/15 EXP/ / $57,905M TAX-EXEMPT STUDENT FEE BONDS, SERIES V-1 $47,500M TAXABLE STUDENT FEE BONDS, SERIES V-2 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 101,995 NR/NR/NR REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 10/15 LUTHERAN HOME & SERVICES OBLIGATED GROUP MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 10/18 STATE OF NEW YORK WEEK OF 100,000 Aa1// MORTGAGE AGENCY HOMEOWNER MORTGAGE 10/15 REVENUE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2022 TERM: 2027, 2032, 2037, 2042 Day of Sale: 10/18 LOUISIANA PUBLIC FACILITIES WEEK OF 100,000 A2/A+/NR AUTHORITY 10/15 HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 97,000 Aa1/AA+/ AGENCY, TENNESSEE 10/15 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE (NON-AMT & AMT) MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2043 Day of Sale: 10/16 NEW YORK STATE ENVIRONMENTAL WEEK OF 96,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA FACILITIES CORPORATION 10/15 STATE REVOLVING FUND REVENUE BONDS MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: ROP: 10/15/2012 Day of Sale: 10/16 NORTH SLOPE BOROUGH, ALASKA WEEK OF 95,490 Aa3/AA-/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2012A 10/15 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2013-2022 Day of Sale: 10/16 DELAWARE RIVER AND BAY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 94,000 A1/A/ REVENUE 10/15 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 10/17 MODESTO IRRIGATION DISTRICT WEEK OF 88,000 // ELECTRIC SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE 10/15 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2032 REMARK: A2/A+/INS: AA3/AA- Day of Sale: 10/16 TACOMA, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 77,755 Aa2/AA-/ SCHOOL DISTRICT NO.10 10/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2012-2024 REMARK: (School Bond Guaranty) Day of Sale: 10/17 MARYLAND HEALTH & HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 71,000 A3/A-/A- FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE 10/15 REFUNDING - ANNE ARUNDEL HEALTH SYSTEM MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 10/16 MISSOURI DEVELOPMENT FINANCE BOARD WEEK OF 69,600 /A-/ INFRASTRUCTURE REFUNDING REVENUE 10/15 BONDS SERIES 2012C INDEPENDENCE EVENTS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2038 Day of Sale: 10/15 PLYMOUTH-CANTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 65,430 // MICHIGAN 10/15 2012 REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $55,840M - SERIES A $ 9,590M - SERIES B (TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/17 CUMBERLAND COUNTY MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 52,625 NR/NR/NR AUTHORITY, PENNSYLVANIA REFUNDING 10/15 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012 ASBURY PENNSYLVANIA OBLIGATED GROUP MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 10/16 CITY OF TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA WEEK OF 50,000 Aa3//AA MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 10/16 LEE COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 49,000 /A/ NON AD VALOREM REFUNDING REVENUE 10/15 A+ MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 10/17 STATE OF MONTANA WEEK OF 46,720 Aa3/A+/ TAXABLE AND TAX EXEMPT 10/15 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte Day of Sale: 10/17 STOCKTON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 45,000 // (SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 10/15 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: De La Rosa & Co., Los Angeles SERIAL: 2013-2029 Day of Sale: 10/16 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 43,000 A1/A+/ AGENCY REVENUE BONDS 10/15 WORCESTER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE ISSUE, SERIES 2012 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 10/17 MISSOURI HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 42,500 NR/AA/NR COMMISSION MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING 10/15 REFUNDING REVENUE, SERIES 1 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/16 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 40,910 // THE COUNTY OF CHESTERFIELD 10/15 RETIREMENT FACILITIES FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets, a division of Scott & String, Richmond SERIAL: 2014-2024 TERM: 2027, 2032, 2043 Day of Sale: 10/18 PLACENTIA-YORBA LINDA USD WEEK OF 40,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/15 CALIFORNIA MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 10/16 STATE OF MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 39,740 Aa2/AA/AA+ TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 10/15 SERIES 2012G MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York DENTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 38,110 /AAA/AAA TEXAS 10/15 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2026-2033 TERM: 2013 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 10/16 CUCAMONGA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT WEEK OF 37,000 /AA-/AA CALIFORNIA 10/15 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 10/17 NEW YORK STATE ENVIRONMENTAL WEEK OF 33,500 Aaa/AAA/AAA FACILITIES CORPORATION 10/15 STATE REVOVLING FUNDS REVENUE BONDS TAXABLE (2010 MASTER FINANCING PROGRAM) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 10/16 PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 29,845 A3/A/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY (COMMONWEALTH 10/15 OF PENNSYLVANIA) DREXEL UNIVERSITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SER 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 10/18 EAST ALLEN MULTI SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 28,950 // CORPORATION 1ST MORTGAGE BONDS, 10/15 CONSISTING OF: $18,225M SERIES 2012 A (HERITAGE PROJECT) 1ST MORTGAGE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS $10,725M SERIES 2012 B (WOODLAN PROJECT) 1ST MORTGAGE BONDS MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis REMARK: 2012 A DUE: 2015-2032 2012 B DUE: 2017-2032 Day of Sale: 10/17 $8,990,000 COUER D'ALENE SCHOOL WEEK OF 28,875 // DISTRICT 271, IDAHO, GENERAL 10/15 OBLIGATION SERIES 2012A $19,885,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2012B (SALES TAX AND CREDIT ENHANCEMENT GUARANTY) MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland REMARK: Series A due: 09-15-13/17 Series B due: 09-15-17/25 CITY OF ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 27,540 // COMBINED UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE 10/15 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: A2/A UNDERLYING SERIALS/TERMS Day of Sale: 10/17 THE PORT OF PORTLAND WEEK OF 26,000 NR/A/NR PORTLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT 10/15 PASSENGER FACILITY CHARGE REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012B AMT MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 10/17 REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF THE CITY WEEK OF 25,155 /BBB-/ OF PLATTEVILLE, WISCONSIN 10/15 FIXED RATE REDEVELOPMENT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012A TAX EXEMPT AND 2012B TAXABLE MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York DENTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 25,030 // TEXAS 10/15 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012C (TAXABLE) MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2021 Day of Sale: 10/16 VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 21,000 A1/A+/ MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 10/18 CITY OF FULLERTON, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 19,990 /A-/ COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO.1 10/15 (AMERIGE HEIGHTS) 2012 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Wedbush Securities Inc., San Francisco RED RIVER HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 18,210 NR/NR/BB+ DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 10/15 FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS MGR: BB&T Capital Markets, a division of Scott & String, Richmond TERM: 2022, 2032, 2041 Day of Sale: 10/17 RIVERSIDE COUNTY PUBLIC FINANCING WEEK OF 17,590 A2/NR/A+ AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 10/15 LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2026 TERM: 2030, 2033 Day of Sale: 10/18 ONONDAGA CIVIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 17,250 Baa2// CORPORATION REVENUE BONDS SERIES 10/15 2012 (LE MOYNE COLLEGE PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 10/15 SAN BUENAVENTURA PUBLIC FACILITY WEEK OF 17,130 // FINANCE AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 10/15 (WASTE WATER) LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012B MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 10/18 TRINITY HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 16,545 NAF/BBB+/NAF FACILITIES CORPORATION (UNIVERSITY 10/15 OF ST. THOMAS PROJECT) SERIES 2012 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2027 Day of Sale: 10/15 BALDWIN BOROUGH PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 14,200 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/15 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2043 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 10/16 NEW KENSINGTON SANITARY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 12,800 /AA-/ REVENUE,PENNSYLVANIA 10/15 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2013-2039 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 10/16 UNITED OVERNMENT OF WYANDOTTE WEEK OF 12,000 /AA-/ COUNTY OF KANSAS CITY SALES TAX 10/15 SPECIAL OBLIGATION REVENUE REFUNDING SUBORDINATE LIEN MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2016 Day of Sale: 10/16 CITY OF MELBOURNE, FLORIDA WEEK OF 12,000 Aa3//AA- WATER & SEWER REFUNDING AND 10/15 IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 10/17 MISSOURI DEVELOPMENT FINANCE BOARD WEEK OF 11,700 /A-/ INFRASTRUCTURE REFUNDING REVENUE 10/15 BONDS SERIES 2012D INDEPENDENCE CENTERPOINT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2027 Day of Sale: 10/15 NORTHERN COLORADO WATER WEEK OF 10,705 // CONSERVANCY DISTRICT REFUNDING 10/15 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2021 Day of Sale: 10/17 MIDDLE TOWNSHIP CAPE MAY COUNTY WEEK OF 10,430 /A+/ NEW JERSEY REFUNDING BONDS 10/15 SERIES 2012 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York CONNELLSVILLE PENNSYLVANIA AREA WEEK OF 10,000 // SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/15 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2013-2040 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 10/15 STATE OF OHIO WEEK OF 10,000 /AA+/ STATE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REVENUE 10/15 BONDS ********SUBJECT TO AMT************ MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus SERIAL: 2014-2022 TERM: 2027 Day of Sale: 10/17 LITTLEON, COLORADO WEEK OF 9,310 // REFUNDING CERTIFICATE OF 10/15 PARTICIPATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2012-2022 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 10/18 JEFFERSON COUNTY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 8,415 NR/NR/NR INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 10/15 SALES TAX REFUNDING (HIGH RIDGE COMMONS COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT PROJECT) CONSISTING OF: $ 90M - SERIES A - TAXABLE $ 8,315M - SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/18 SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP BOARD OF WEEK OF 8,265 /AA+/ EDUCATION SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS 10/15 2012 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 10/10 ST. CHARLES COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 7,325 NR/AA-/NR MICHIGAN 10/15 2012 REFUNDING BONDS ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/18 CITY OF COTTLEVILLE, MISSOURI WEEK OF 6,770 A2// REFUNDING CERTIFICATE OF 10/15 PARTICIPATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2036 Day of Sale: 10/18 HUTCHINSON COMMUNITIY COLLEGE, WEEK OF 6,660 // KANSAS 10/15 REFUNDING CERTIFICATE OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2022 Day of Sale: 10/17 RAVENNA, OHIO WEEK OF 6,000 A2/NR/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX 10/15 BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/15 BELTON, MISSOURI WEEK OF 5,935 NR/NR/NR TAX INCREMENT & COMMUNITY 10/15 IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT REVENUE CONSISTING OF: $2,755M - SERIES A - TAXABLE $3,140M - SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/17 HARWICH, MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 5,700 /AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 10/15 SERIES 2012 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 10/16 GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OHIO WEEK OF 5,470 Baa1// LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/15 EXP/ / VARIOUS PURPOSE IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING SERIES 2012 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 10/17 MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 5,205 /AA/ WATER & SEWER REVENUE 10/15 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 10/16 PENNFIELD SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 4,460 /AA-/ 2012 REFUNDING BONDS 10/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BONDS *********BANK QUALIFIED************ MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/15 BROOKE COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA WEEK OF 4,065 /AA/ BOARD OF EDUCATION GENERAL 10/15 OBLIGATION PUBLIC SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2016 Day of Sale: 10/15 JACKSONVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,000 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS 10/15 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2018 Day of Sale: 10/17 MISSOURI DEVELOPMENT FINANCE BOARD WEEK OF 3,900 /AA/ INFRASTRUCTURE REFUNDING REVENUE 10/15 SERIES 2012E INDEPENDENCE EASTLAND MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2016 Day of Sale: 10/15 HIGHLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE, WEEK OF 3,700 // ILLINOIS 10/15 REFUNDING DEBT CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX BOND ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/18 TRAFFORD, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 3,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/15 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 10/17 RICH COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, UTAH WEEK OF 2,850 // REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/15 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver INSURANCE: UTAH SCHOOL ENHANCEMENT PROG. REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 10/16 GRAIN VALLEY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 2,765 /BBB/ TAX INCREMENT FINANCING REVENUE 10/15 MARKETPLACE BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 10/16 SAN BUENAVENTURA PUBLIC FACILITY WEEK OF 2,570 // FINANCE AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 10/15 (WASTE WATER) LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012A MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 10/18 PITTSBURG INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,545 /A+/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 10/15 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2018 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 10/16 CITY OF POST FALLS, IDAHO WEEK OF 2,275 // WATER REVENUE REFUNDING 10/15 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 10/16 POLK COUNTY, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 1,865 // GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES 10/15 ********BANK QUALIFIED************ MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/16 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,493,380 (in 000's)