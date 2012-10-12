Oct 12 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 12 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A-' rating to $549.8 million in various
purpose general obligation (GO) refunding bonds of the state of California.
The bonds are expected to sell via competitive bid on Oct. 23. The par amount is
approximate and will be determined upon final sale.
In addition, Fitch affirms the 'A-' rating on approximately $72.6 billion in
outstanding GO bonds of the state.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
General obligations, for which the state pledges its full faith and credit,
subject to the prior application of moneys to the support of public education;
funds for education represent approximately half of state spending.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
WEALTHY, DIVERSE ECONOMY: The economy is wealthy and unmatched among U.S. states
in its diversity and breadth. Growth has resumed after severe, widespread
recessionary conditions.
HISTORY OF BUDGET AND CASH STRESS: State finances are subject to periodic,
severe budget and cash flow crises due to structural imbalances, revenue
cyclicality and institutional inflexibility.
VOLATILE REVENUES: Revenues are volatile, notably the component tied to personal
income. Modest revenue growth has resumed since the downturn although the course
of future collections is uncertain.
TANGIBLE STRUCTURAL PROGRESS: Deep spending cuts in the last two adopted budgets
have significantly lowered the state's structural imbalance. Among many
challenges to maintaining structural progress is the state's historical
inability to achieve and sustain budgeted expenditure reductions.
VOTER INITIATIVES LIMIT FLEXIBILITY: Constraints imposed by voter initiatives
and a partisan policy-making environment have repeatedly hindered timely,
effective action on fiscal challenges.
MODERATE DEBT BURDEN: Tax-supported debt is moderate, but has grown in the last
decade for infrastructure needs and budgetary borrowing.
CREDIT PROFILE
California's 'A-' GO bond rating and Stable Outlook reflect its persistent
budgetary and cash challenges and limited fiscal flexibility tied to ongoing
structural deficits and institutional constraints to sustainable budget-making.
These credit weaknesses are offset in part by the size and breadth of the
state's economy and tax base and the strengths inherent in a state's broad
powers.
Fiscal uncertainty has diminished as California's economic recovery has
strengthened and the state has taken repeated, material steps to narrow
structural gaps. Despite clear progress, credit uncertainties remain
considerable, including the strength of the state's nascent economic and revenue
recovery, whether voters consent to budgeted temporary tax rate increases or
reject them, triggering offsetting cuts, and the state's ability to fully
achieve and sustain budgeted gap-closing solutions. Voter consent on the tax
package in November could leave the state poised for further structural gains,
allowing it to begin repaying the sizable budgetary borrowing accrued in the
last decade, but would likewise expose the state to further tax revenue
volatility.
ECONOMY
California's economy is unmatched in diversity among U.S. states. Recovery is
taking hold after a particularly deep and protracted recession, although
economic recovery remains uneven. August 2012 employment is up 2.2% from August
2011, higher than the 1.4% national rate for the same period. Employment gains
are widespread, particularly in key service sectors, and construction employment
has returned to growth. However, California's unemployment rate remains well
above the national average, at 10.6% in August 2012 vs. 8.1% nationally.
Personal income is also growing, with the second quarter of 2012 rising 3.7%
year-over-year, compared to 3.3% nationally. The state's latest economic
outlook, released in May 2012, foresees economic activity in 2012 and 2013
accelerating after generally sluggish growth in 2011, although the unemployment
rate is expected to remain at historically elevated levels.
FINANCES
California fiscal performance in recent decades has been marked by cyclical
revenue collections and periodic, severe budgetary and cash flow crises.
Resolution of the state's fiscal challenges has often been delayed, reliant on
non-recurring solutions, and constrained by restrictive voter initiatives. The
state's uncertain economic and revenue recovery, in contrast to the much
stronger post-recessionary experience after prior downturns, has resulted in
persistent fiscal strain. To date this has left the state with little
flexibility to begin making progress on paying down past budgetary borrowing.
Positively, the state's last two budgets were adopted on a timely basis and
incorporated sizable recurring spending reductions, narrowing its structural
imbalance. The fiscal 2012 budget closed a cumulative gap estimated in January
2011 at $26.6 billion (equal to 15.3% of baseline general fund revenues). The
plan relied on $15 billion in spending reductions along with an optimistic
revenue forecast and non-recurring items to achieve balance. Given
underperformance of actual revenues in the course of the year, spending cuts of
approximately $880 million were triggered mid-year, enabling the state to
quickly offset a portion of the revenue underperformance. Nonetheless, the
combination of revenue erosion and an inability to achieve certain enacted
solutions required the controller to implement $3.3 billion in measures to
augment cash resources. The state estimates that fiscal 2012 closed with a
negative fund balance of $2.9 billion.
The adopted budget for fiscal 2013, which began on July 1, closed a gap of $15.7
billion (equal to 17.8% of general fund revenues and transfers) and leaves a
forecast year-end available reserve of $948 million. The $16.6 billion in
adopted solutions includes recurring and non-recurring spending reductions ($8.1
billion), revenue measures ($6 billion) and other transfers and loans ($2.5
billion). The state's revenue outlook assumes voter consent in November to
temporary personal income and sales tax rate increases, which would generate
$8.5 billion in gross revenues and $5.6 billion in net revenue for the general
fund. Voter rejection of the measure would trigger $6 billion in automatic
spending reductions, the vast majority of which would affect K-12 education.
Despite recent structural gains, considerable budgetary uncertainty remains
through fiscal 2013 and beyond. Enactment of the temporary tax package could
enable the state to make progress toward repaying the sizable budgetary
borrowing built up over the last decade, but would also leave the state more
reliant on volatile personal income tax receipts. If the tax package is rejected
by voters, triggered cuts would absorb most, but not all, of the foregone
revenues. Beyond the achievability of the voter initiative, the state has
consistently faced challenges implementing and sustaining planned spending cuts
due to litigation, federal rejection of program changes, or other obstacles.
DEBT AND PENSIONS
California has a moderate but above-average debt burden, with net tax-supported
debt of approximately $91.8 billion as of Sept. 1, 2012, equal to 5.5% of 2011
personal income. The debt burden has risen over the last decade due primarily to
substantial GO bond issuance for infrastructure and borrowing to cover budget
gaps. Net tax-supported debt excludes cash flow borrowing; in August 2012 the
state issued $10 billion in revenue anticipation notes for FY 2013 cash flow,
higher than in fiscal 2012 but generally consistent with recent experience.
System-wide funded ratios on a reported basis for the state's two main pension
systems, covering public employees and teachers, have eroded due to investment
losses. Based on their June 30, 2010 actuarial valuations, the public employees'
plan reported an 83.4% system-wide funded ratio and the teachers' plan reported
a 71.5% system-wide funded ratio.
Using Fitch's more conservative 7% discount rate assumption, funded ratios for
the two systems fall to 77% for public employees and 66% for teachers. On a
combined basis, net tax-supported debt and pension liabilities attributable to
the state are estimated by Fitch at 8.4% of 2011 personal income, above the 6.6%
median of Fitch-rated states.
Some reforms to pension contribution levels and benefits were adopted with the
state's fiscal 2011 budget, and both systems have reduced their discount rate
assumptions. Full actuarial contributions to the public employees' system are
legally required, but not for the teachers' system, leading to persistent
underfunding of the latter. The governor and legislature agreed in August 2012
to a broad package of pension reforms that would affect most state and local
systems, including through benefit reductions for new workers and higher
contributions for employees. While changes are expected to generate only modest
near-term annual savings for the state and for local governments whose pension
plans are subject to the reforms, annual savings are expected to grow
considerably over time.